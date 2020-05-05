Netflix Allots $500,000 for the Colombian Film&TV COVID-19 Relief Fund – Variety

Following the mid-April announcement of Netflix’s COVID-19 aid fund allocations for Mexico and Brazil, the streaming big has unveiled its plans for Colombia the place it has partnered with the Colombian Academy of Movement Footage Arts and Sciences to increase assist to over 1,500 below-the-line staff in Colombia’s movie and TV trade. To this finish, Netflix has donated $500,000 in direction of the fund, which the Academy will administer.

Because it has in Mexico and Brazil, the aid fund will assist the hardest-hit staff who’ve been instantly impacted by the suspension of productions throughout the nation, reminiscent of manufacturing assistants, digital camera operators, lighting technicians, make-up assistants, and manufacturing drivers, amongst others, lots of whom subsist on hourly wages and on a per venture foundation. A listing of greater than 100 eligible jobs has been decided.

“The toughest hit staff are the spine of the leisure trade,” mentioned Academy president Consuelo Luzardo. “We hope that by becoming a member of forces we are able to assist them in these troublesome instances; Netflix’s dedication to this fund is welcome and we hope that different trade members can be part of and contribute as nicely,” Luzardo added. She identified that these funds weren’t solely for those that have labored on Netflix productions. “The fund’s disbursement have to be clear as we be certain that it goes to the proper individuals who want it most,” she asserted.

Consuelo Luzardo

Courtesy of the Colombian Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences

events should fill out an utility type at the Academy’s web site. An analysis board, comprising Academy members, impartial producers affiliation Asocinde and movie promotion non-profit Proimágenes Colombia, will consider the purposes and decide the eligibility of the recipients inside 10 days. The submission interval kicks off on Might 5 and can proceed for two months or till the fund is depleted.

Mentioned Francisco Ramos, VP of Latin American Originals at Netflix: “We have now a powerful dedication in Colombia and with this alliance with the Academy we wish to contribute to assist in giving aid to staff in the audiovisual trade who’ve needed to cease their work throughout these troublesome instances. We thank the Academy, Asocinde and Proimágenes Colombia for their collaboration and assist for this initiative.”

Netflix introduced a $100 million fund in April to assist the international artistic group affected by the pandemic and just lately boosted the fund to $150 million. The fund is pledged in direction of supporting the worst hit staff on Netflix productions round the world in addition to third events and non-profits offering emergency aid to the broader artistic group right now. Its $500,000 contribution to Colombia is a part of this initiative.

Since launching in Colombia, the OTT has labored with notable native creators – whether or not by way of licensing offers, co-productions or originals – and filmed varied native and worldwide reveals throughout the nation. Greater than 35,000 locals have been employed as forged, crew and extras in these native productions over the years.

Considered one of Netflix’s high reveals, “Narcos,” shot in Colombia for three seasons earlier than shifting subsequent seasons to Mexico. Different notable Netflix authentic titles shot on location in the nation embrace Dynamo manufacturing “Distrito Salvaje” (“Wild District”), supernatural drama “Siempre Bruja,” (“All the time a Witch”), and season 2 of the Mexican authentic sequence “Ingobernable,” amongst others.

Netflix has a worldwide subscriber base of 183 million in over 190 international locations.