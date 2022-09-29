Netflix already allows you to create your own alias for its games and waver in the leaderboards: this is how you can do it

Netflix continues to bet heavily on video games. The giant known for its streaming platform has been creating an ecosystem for some time so that everyone who is subscribed to its service can also have video games as a benefit. In fact, the company is so focused on it that it has even announced the opening of its own video game studio in the Finnish capital, Helsinki.

As its bet in this sector grows, the company has offered details about a new feature that comes to its Netflix application for mobile devices and tablets. And it is that users can already create your own nickname which will serve as a username to be used in the company’s different games.

How to create your alias on Netflix

This alias is similar to what we can find today in ecosystems such as Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo and others. And it is that having our own alias on Netflix will allow us use it for when we play cooperative titles, or those that have leaderboards. In this way, we will not compromise our Netflix user.





This function is available for both iOS and Android, although the procedure to carry it out differs slightly. To do it on iOS, we must download a Netflix game like Rival Pirates or Lucky Luna, where we will be asked to create an alias. If you are an Android user, you just need to go to the games tab in the navigation bar of the Netflix app and look for the section where it says ‘Create your game nickname on Netflix’.

Regarding the creation of your alias, Netflix allows you to create a user of up to 16 characters, being able to combine between numbers and letters. The good thing is that said user is not definitive, so you can change it if at any time you get tired of it.

Netflix is ​​gradually adding games to its service. Indie titles that first saw the light on PC such as Oxenfree, Moonlighter or Into the Breach, are now available for subscribers of the mobile service, while we also find many other mobile exclusives such as Lucky Luna, Stranger Things: 1984, Heads Up! and more.

