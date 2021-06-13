Netflix and CD Projekt RED will dangle WitcherCon subsequent July

Netflix has showed that will dangle a tradition referred to as WitcherCon with CD Projekt RED the place new main points referring to The Witcher franchise will probably be published.

The development will happen subsequent July 9, 2021. There are infrequently any main points, however we suppose that within the coming weeks we will be able to know a little bit higher what to anticipate from this conference. Right here you’ve the professional tweet confirming the scoop.

The inside track used to be launched at the closing day of Netflix’s Geeked Week, a birthday party of the platform’s content material for the longer term. Like different information we have now observed these days, this announcement expands Netflix’s sport adaptation technique, which incorporates different a success franchises like Resident Evil.

We believe that at this WitcherCon new information about the following season of The Witcher will probably be launched on Netflix, one thing that used to be anticipated for this identical match. It sort of feels that the scoop will probably be so essential that there will probably be a complete conference devoted to the franchise. Possibly there will probably be a spot for any other CD Projekt RED advert immediately associated with video video games? We can have to attend.

For the instant We’ve already observed a small preview of Season 2 of The Witcher on Netflix, additionally coming from this Geeked Week.

Nowadays extra information of sequence that will probably be set in video video games and that can quickly arrive on Netflix have additionally been published. First it’s been showed that Castlevania will proceed at the platform with a brand new totally new sequence, we’ve been in a position to peer the primary symbol of the Splinter Cellular animated sequence (which will probably be directed by way of the author of John Wick) and a sequence of Animation in line with Ubisoft’s A long way Cry franchise.