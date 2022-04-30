Netflix announced the Club America documentary series

Netflix confirmed the realization of a production around Club América (Photo: Twitter/@NetflixLAT)

In the rise of entertainment platforms by streaming, the supply of audiovisual productions has enjoyed notable growth. In addition to classic films and established series, the sports have opened a space important among public preferences. In that sense, Club America of Liga MX will join the recent tradition by have your own documentary serieswhich will be produced by Netflix.

Through its official social networks, the platform confirmed the completion of the series America vs America. “Because the bird deserves to fly higher. ‘America vs America’, the club’s docuseries approaches Netflix” y “A docuseries for those who love it and also for those who hate it”, were the texts that accompanied the flyer promoting the new production.

The series will be made up of six chapters. Throughout the deliveries, the public will be able to learn about the atmosphere between players, members of the coaching staff and even fans. In the same way, in addition to knowing what happened on the field of play, other situations such as contract negotiations, family relationshipsdecisions of the coaching staff, meetings with the press among others that usually stay out of the public eye.

The series will explore the aspects surrounding sporting events within the team (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

Yes ok the specific date of its premiere was not confirmed by the platform streamingit is expected that it may be available in the course of 2022 or in the first months of 2023. For its part, the azulcrema institution has not commented on the confirmation of the documentary series.

All the details around the chronological stage that will be addressed remain unknown to the public. However, the most popular team in Mexican soccer is going through one of the most complex moments in its history. And it is that after having bottomed out in the general classification table of Grita México Clausura 2022, The Eagles are very close to directly accessing the league in one of his most irregular tournaments.

After the departure of Miguel Herrera, the board opted for a new football proposal exported from European football. Santiago Solari He was in charge of leading the project after being crowned in the Club World Cup with Real Madrid. Yes ok his discreet scheme was effective to finish at the top of the table in two consecutive semesters, the results did not convince the fans.

The Grtia México Clausura 2022 has been one of the most peculiar tournaments in the history of the Águilas (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

Solari’s greatest achievement was elimination in the quarterfinals of the league, despite having set a points record in the year 2021. For Clausura 2022, the results led the azulcremas to occupy the last position in the table, which is why he was relieved of his position. Their place was occupied by Fernando Ortizcoach of the Under-20 team who gave the team a new face.

The Tano could not correct the path immediately, because in their first meeting fell to the Rayados de Monterrey. However, after a tie in the Clásico Nacional, he was in charge of rack up consecutive wins since matchday 12. Thus, at the end of the regular season, América will close with the Young Classic dispute and the possibility of assuring its direct ticket to the leaguesince they are located on the fifth step with 25 points, one below Atlas.

In addition to America, the platform for streaming has collaborated with other teams such as Barcelona, Sunderland y Juventusas well as personalities such as Carlos Tevez and Karim Benzema for creating productions. In the case of Mexico, the Chivas del Club Deportivo Guadalajara also launched their own series, which was released in June 2021.

