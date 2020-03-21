Netflix announces $100 million coronavirus fund

“This neighborhood has supported Netflix throughout the wonderful events, and we want to help them by way of these onerous events…”

What you need to grasp

Netflix has launched the appearance of a $100 million coronavirus fund to help the ingenious neighborhood all around the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release Friday, March 20 it talked about:

The Covid-19 catastrophe is devastating for plenty of industries, along with the ingenious neighborhood. Nearly all television and film manufacturing has now ceased globally – leaving a great deal of tons of of crew and cast with out jobs. These include electricians, carpenters, drivers, hair and make-up artists and further, quite a lot of whom are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project basis. This neighborhood has supported Netflix throughout the wonderful events, and we want to help them by way of these onerous events, significantly while governments are nonetheless understanding what monetary beef up they’ll provide. So we now have created a $100 million fund to help with hardship inside the ingenious neighborhood.

Netflix says that “most” of the fund will transfer in opposition to supporting the hardest-hit workers by itself productions worldwide. Netflix has already pledged two weeks’ pay to cast and crew on all productions that it was once pressured to droop closing week. It has moreover talked about that $15 million of the fund will transfer to “third occasions and non-profits providing emergency discount to out-of-work crew and cast” in nations the place Netflix has an enormous presence.

It’ll moreover donate $1 million to the following:

SAG-AFTRA Foundation Covid-19 Disaster Fund

The Motion Picture and Television Fund

The Actors Fund Emergency Assist in america

$1 million between the AFC and Fondation des Artistes

Netflix’s Chief Content material materials Officer talked about: