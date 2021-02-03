Netflix Announces ‘Amend’ Docuseries With Will Smith (TV News Roundup)

In at present’s TV information roundup, Netflix introduced the docuseries “Amend: The Battle for America,” and Peacock launched a trailer for its continuation of the hit ’80s sitcom “Punky Brewster.”

DATES

Netflix introduced the six-part docuseries “Amend: The Battle for America” will premiere on Feb. 17. Govt produced and hosted by Will Smith, every hour-long episode will discover American historical past by means of a lens that can have its viewers questioning what a “United States” actually means. Terence Carter, Jana Babatunde-Bey, Jamal Watson, Tom Yellin, Gown Imbriano, Jonna Mclaughlin, Angus Wall, Larry Wilmore additionally government produce. Watch a trailer under.

ALLBLK introduced that their six-episode unique sitcom “Millennials” will start premiering weekly on Feb. 25. Centered on the lives of 4 20-something roommates and their neighbors throughout the corridor, the brand new comedy follows them navigating the chaos of being younger and discovering success within the metropolis of angels. “Millennials” stars Kyle Massey, Keraun Harris, Philip Bolden, Aaron Grady, Teresa Celeste, Tanjareen Thomas, Buddy Lewis and Katherine Florence. Watch a clip from the primary episode under.

PBS introduced “Hemingway,” a three-part docuseries from award-winning filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, will premiere April 5 at 8 p.m. and air on consecutive nights, by means of April 7. Narrated by Peter Coyote, the sequence brings Hemingway to life, voiced by Jeff Daniels, revealing particulars about his life by means of letters to and from his wives, who’re voiced by Meryl Streep, Keri Russell, Mary-Louise Parker and Patricia Clarkson. Moreover, PBS introduced a sequence of digital occasions main as much as this premiere, entitled “Conversations on Hemingway,” will happen Feb. 28 – March 18. Every occasion will cowl a theme within the author’s work and life, and have a dialogue with the filmmakers and main writers and students. The digital dialog sequence is open to the general public and folks can register free of charge.

FIRST LOOKS

Peacock launched a trailer for its continuation of the hit Nineteen Eighties sitcom “Punky Brewster,” which premieres Feb. 25 with all 10 episodes of its first season. The sequence will comply with Punky (Soleil Moon Frye), now a single mom of three, making an attempt to get her life again on observe after her current divorce. When she meets Izzy (Quinn Copeland), a younger woman within the foster system, she reminds Punky a variety of her youthful self. The sequence additionally stars Cherie Johnson, Freddie Prinze Jr., Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos and Lauren Lindsey Donzis. “Punky Brewster” is written and government produced by Steve and Jim Armogida. Frye additionally serves as government producer alongside unique sequence creator David Duclon and Jimmy Fox. Watch the trailer under.

HBO launched a trailer for his or her documentary “Black Artwork: In The Absence of Gentle,” which debuts on Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. Directed and produced by Sam Pollard, the movie is impressed by late artist and curator David Driskell’s exhibition “Two Centuries of Black American Artwork.” Interweaving interviews from students and historians, in addition to Black curators and collectors, the documentary gives a vibrant have a look at a brand new technology of artists, their inventive course of and their rising impression in Black artwork and tradition. Watch the trailer under.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

WarnerMedia introduced that Jen Weinberg has been named head of expertise relations and occasions and Austin O’Malia has been named head of awards for HBO, HBO Max, TBS, TNT and truTV. Weinberg will lead the groups answerable for working with expertise throughout all programming for the networks and streaming platform, in addition to the employees charged with planning and executing occasions, manufacturing and appearances, together with premieres, award exhibits, festivals and inner firm initiatives. O’Malia is answerable for the employees throughout every community and HBO Max who handle all phases of the awards course of, together with the Academy Awards, Emmys, Golden Globes, SAG and numerous guild awards.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Matthew McConaughey, Kathryn Hahn and Rhye might be on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell,” whereas Drew Barrymore, Talib and Nilüfer Yanya might be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” will function Zendaya and Father James Martin, whereas Naomi Watts and FINNEAS will seem on “The Late Late Present With James Corden.” David Duchovny, Elizabeth Olsen, Wright Thompson and Matt Cameron might be on “Late Evening With Seth Meyers.”