Netflix announces cast of Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion musical Pinocchio

Netflix has introduced the cast of Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming stop-motion animated musical Pinocchio.

Newcomer Gregory Mann takes on the function of Pinocchio, Ewan McGregor performs Cricket and David Bradley (Harry Potter, Recreation of Thrones) stars as Geppetto.

The cast additionally consists of Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Issues), Cate Blanchett, John Turturro (The Batman), Ron Perlman (Nightmare Alley), Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), and Burn Gorman (Torchwood, Enola Holmes).

“After years of pursuing this dream venture, I discovered my good accomplice in Netflix” del Toro mentioned. “We’ve got spent a very long time curating a exceptional cast and crew and have been blessed by steady help from Netflix to quietly and punctiliously soldier on, barely lacking a beat. All of us love and apply animation with nice ardour and imagine it to be the perfect medium to retell this traditional story in a very new method.”

Del Toro’s model of Pinocchio is predicated on the unique traditional Carlo Collodi story, because the movie follows the story of a puppet picket boy delivered to life by Geppetto’s want upon a star. Set through the rise of Fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, the story is “a narrative of love and disobedience as Pinocchio struggles to stay as much as his father’s expectations”.

The movie is directed by del Toro, who additionally wrote the script with Patrick Hale, and Mark Gustafson (Unbelievable Mr. Fox). He may also produce alongside The Jim Henson Firm’s Lisa Henson.

The track lyrics are by del Toro and Katz, with music by Alexandre Desplat who may also write the rating.

The movie’s puppets are being constructed by Corpse Bride’s Mackinnon and Saunders.

