Netflix Announces ‘Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Sq.’ (Roundup)

DATES

Film musical “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Sq.” will premiere Nov. 22 on Netflix. The movie, directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen, stars Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Deal with Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, Matthew Johnson and Selah Kimbro Jones. In it, Regina Fuller (Baranski), a rich and ugly girl, returns to her small hometown in the wake of her father’s dying to evict everybody proper earlier than the vacation season. Following an encounter with an angel (Parton), a rekindling of an outdated romance and tales from the area people, she has a change of coronary heart. The film can even function 14 unique songs by Parton. Forward of the premiere date’s announcement, the nine-time Grammy award winner launched the tune “Christmas on the Sq.” from her upcoming album “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” her first vacation album launch in 30 years. See the key artwork for the new particular under.



HBO’s “The Third Day” will premiere a particular reside, theatrical occasion entitled “Autumn” on Oct. 3 to enhance viewers’ expertise of the six-episode restricted sequence that’s at present airing on Monday nights at 9 p.m. The 12-hour occasion will stream solely on HBO’s Fb web page and also will be accessible after the preliminary broadcast. “Autumn” will take audiences into the present’s universe on the island of Osea, serving as a bridge although not an important connecting element between the three episodes of “Summer time” and “Winter.” The reside occasion, shot in a steady take and following the occasions of a single day, will function members of “The Third Day” forged, with visitor star Florence + The Machine vocalist Florence Welch.

FIRST LOOKS

ABC premiered a trailer for its reboot of the Nineteen Sixties basic TV recreation present “Grocery store Sweep” with host and government producer Leslie Jones. Premiering Oct. 18, the fast-paced present will check gamers’ grocery buying abilities and information of merchandise as three groups of two compete to win money prizes. To kick off the sequence premiere, ABC will journey to 6 states in an 18-foot buying cart and make stops at native grocery shops in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., the place buyers will likely be given present playing cards to assist cowl the price of their checkout invoice. Watch the trailer under.

PROGRAMMING

The Oprah Winfrey Community introduced a digital animated election-themed comedy brief sequence entitled “Sincerely, Camille,” which premiered the first two episodes on Twitter Sept. 29 and will likely be made accessible on OWN’s digital platforms the following day. Created by Munirah Safiyah Jones, the six-part sequence is a part of the community’s get-out-the-vote initiative, providing a humorous but informative outlet for the present political local weather amid the election cycle by the lens of three Black girls’s experiences. The satirical sequence, which is able to roll out twice weekly, follows Camille, Staci and Sara as they navigate work, life and relationships and try to interact their communities. Touching on matters similar to accessible well being care and legal justice reform, the episodes purpose to supply insightful social commentary on points that have an effect on Black girls.

LMN introduced its fall slate that includes 13 new films that can premiere throughout the community’s second annual Shocktober, Hateful & Grateful and Slay Bells themed months. Launching Oct. 1 with its Shocktober slate, LMN will air thrillers “Lethal Double Cross,” starring Victoria Pratt and Christina Cox. On Oct. 2 comes “Betrayed By My Husband,” a couple of girl attempting to show her innocence; Oct. 9 brings “Is There a Killer on My Avenue?“; Oct. 16 is “Trapped By My Father’s Killer,” about the relationship between a convicted assassin and the girl who despatched him to jail, and Oct. 23 is a contemporary Los Angeles-based whodunit “The Pom Pom Murders.” Starting in November, Hateful & Grateful will function highschool thrillers “Killer Competitors” on Nov. 1, “Younger, Stalked and Pregnant” on Nov. 14 and “Fairly Cheaters, Lethal Lies” on Nov. 21. “Discovering My Daughter,” starring Cristina Rosato, Kyle Cassie and others, will air on Nov. 28. A thriller thriller with Aubrey Reynolds and Travis Caldwell, “Secrets and techniques in the Snow” premieres Dec. 5; “Fairly Little Useless Woman,” starring Makenzie Vega, Johannah Newmarch and Ben Cotton premieres Dec. 12, and “Stolen in Plain Sight,” a couple of mom on a quest to search out her kidnapped baby, premieres Dec. 19. A further title will likely be introduced for November’s Hateful & Grateful slate.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Nickelodeon introduced Conrad Montgomery will be a part of the firm as vice chairman of present sequence in animation as a part of its enlargement of senior management in animation. Montgomery will function government in cost in his capability, managing the manufacturing of varied animation sequence from greenlights to completion and reporting to Dana Cluveris, who was additionally promoted to senior vice chairman of present sequence in animation. Previous to becoming a member of Nickelodeon, Montgomery served as the senior director of present sequence at Cartoon Community and a improvement and present sequence government at Walt Disney Tv. Moreover, Claudia Spinelli and Kelley Gardner, who can even report back to Cluveris, had been promoted in the improvement and present sequence divisions to senior vice chairman of animation improvement and vice chairman of present sequence in animation, respectively.

Nexstar Media Group promoted Thomas E. Carter to president and chief working officer, efficient Oct. 1. Carter will retain his present duties as chief monetary officer for the time being. Along with the appointment, Carter entered into an employment contract that extends by Dec. 31, 2023. He joined the firm as CFO in August 2009 and performed an important position in Nexstar’s enlargement, together with the acquisitions of the Tribune Media Firm and Media Basic. Previous to becoming a member of Nexstar, Carter was the managing director at Media Telecom Company Funding Banking at Banc of America Securities.

STREAMING

A+E Networks launched Abilities + Thrills, a free ad-supported streaming channel. Obtainable on The Roku Channel, Abilities + Thrills will unveil on streaming platforms in the coming months, that includes well-liked actuality sequence, in addition to nonfiction and competitors programming, similar to “High Gear,” “Duck Dynasty” and “Ice Highway Truckers.” Abilities + Thrills is the newest streaming channel unfurled from A+E Networks, becoming a member of Energetic Place and Crime 360, which function life-style sequence and legal investigation sequence, respectively.

LATE NIGHT

