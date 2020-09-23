Netflix announces Father of the Bride reunion – and it’s happening this week

Iconic household comedy Father of the Bride is getting a shock reunion particular on Netflix this Friday, the streaming service has revealed.

The unique movie hit cinemas again in 1991, starring Steve Martin as the eponymous father of a bride, who finds it laborious coming to phrases with the thought of letting his daughter go.

Netflix posted a brief teaser video to its social media profiles in the early hours of this morning saying the occasion, which can seemingly take the type of a video name.

The transient clip guarantees “a really particular reunion”, nevertheless it doesn’t specify whether or not it is going to be scripted or improvised, nor whether or not it is going to be dwell or pre-recorded.

It is usually unclear which members of the forged will seem, with the unique movie that includes Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams, Martin Quick and Succession‘s Kieran Culkin starring alongside Martin.

We do know that the particular is being organized to learn World Central Kitchen, a charity which goals to maintain folks fed throughout occasions of disaster, comparable to pure disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reunion will probably be streamed on Netflix, YouTube and Fb at 3pm PT/6pm ET on Friday twenty fifth September, which equates to 11pm BST.

Take a look at the teaser clip under.

one thing is coming ???? pic.twitter.com/LxN1NWfPXk — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2020

This announcement received’t come as a complete shock to eagle-eyed followers, as Father of the Bride producer Nancy Meyers teased a brand new mission in the works roughly two weeks in the past (by way of Instagram).

“If he thought a marriage was loads, how would he react to 2020? Coming quickly to the cellphone in your hand,” she stated, referring to Martin’s character, businessman George Banks.

Father of the Bride’s reunion particular will probably be obtainable on Netflix. Searching for one thing else to observe? Take a look at our information to the finest sequence on Netflix and finest films on Netflix, go to our TV Information, or discover out about upcoming new TV reveals 2020.