Netflix Announces ‘Household Reunion’ Part 3 Premiere Date (TV Roundup)

In at present’s TV information roundup, Netflix introduced the premiere date for the brand new season of “Household Reunion,” and BET Plus launched the trailer for Season 2 of “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless.”

DATES

Season 24 of “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento” kicks off on March 29 at 8 p.m. on EstrellaTV, with Luis Coronel returning as host and Chiquis, Pepe Garza, Ana Bárbara and Don Cheto showing as judges. This time round, the long-running expertise competitors sequence will concentrate on the affect of Latinas in leisure with an all-female lineup of contestants, who will obtain particular teaching periods with a few of Latin music’s greatest recording artists. Superstar visitor judges will be part of all through the season.

Netflix introduced Part 3 of “Household Reunion,” starring Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Loretta Devine, can be launched on April 5. The sequence follows the McKellans as they settle into their new lives within the South, hilarious antics and household bonding inevitable as they study to stay collectively beneath M’Expensive’s (Devine) roof. Anika Noni Rose, Bruce Bruce, Kenya Moore, Brandi Glanville, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Kelly Perine, Mark Curry, Tahj Mowry, Bella Podaras, Willie Gault and Ariel Martin are set to visitor star on this new batch of episodes, for which you’ll be able to watch a trailer under.

FIRST LOOKS

BET Plus launched the trailer for Season 2 of “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless.” The present tells the story of Ruth, a girl who kidnaps her younger daughter to hitch the darkish underworld of a fanatical spiritual cult, with Season 2 choosing up the place Season 1 left off when the cult members start to find the horrors of life hidden past the compound. The primary three episodes drop on March 11, with subsequent episodes launched weekly. The returning solid consists of Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Blue Kimble, Colin McCalla, Stevie Baggs, Jr., Alise Willis, Michelle Nuñez, Samantha L. Thomas, and Jael Pettigrew. Watch the trailer under.

MTV gave a primary take a look at the second season of “Deliciousness,” its food-themed “Ridiculousness” spinoff. The present returns March 22 at 7 p.m. with host Tiffani Thiessen and her cohort of all-star foodies — Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu — who react to the web’s most viral and entertaining movies. Watch the trailer under.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Conde Nast Leisure appointed Helen Estabrook as its head of improvement and manufacturing for options and scripted sequence. Earlier than becoming a member of CNE, Estabrook labored independently at her personal firm, A Thousand Ships, main on various notable initiatives, together with “Younger Grownup,” “Tully” and “Whiplash.” This new position is a continuation of CNE president Agnes Chu’s prioritization of a worldwide leisure technique.

LATE NIGHT

Seth Rogen, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Daddy Yankee will visitor star tonight on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside,” and “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” may have on Amy Poehler, Courtney B. Vance and Willie Jones. Eddie Murphy, Man Fieri and Josh Herndon can be on “Late Night time With Seth Meyers,” whereas “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” will welcome Michaela Coel, Kings of Leon and Nicolle Wallace.

PROGRAMMING

The CW ordered U.S. model of British sequence “Would I Misinform You?” and “Killer Camp,” and in addition acquired the 2 seasons of the British model of the previous. “Would I Misinform You?” is a comedy panel sequence that “elevates the artwork of mendacity” by having groups watch physique language and ask questions to find out the reality of elaborate tales. The British model is hosted by Rob Brydon, created by Peter Holmes and options Lee Mack and David Mitchell as lightning-quick group captains, who’re joined by superstar company. Rachel Ablett and Ruth Phillips additionally government produce and Zeppotron produces. “Killer Camp,” which the CW first aired in its authentic type final summer season, will encompass a mixture of 13 American and British campers competing to show which one amongst them is a “killer,” all with $50,000 on the road. Camp handyman Bruce will return with Bobby Mair because the counselor. The present is government produced by Karen Smith, Steph Harris and Ben Wilson, produced by Tuesday’s Youngster Tv and distributed by Keshet Worldwide.