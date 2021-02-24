Netflix Announces ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In right this moment’s TV information roundup, Netflix introduced the premiere date of “Jupiter’s Legacy,” and Showtime set the premiere date for Ziwe’s new 123 present.

CASTING

Rebbi Rosie, Keiynan Lonsdale and Enrique Murciano have joined Starz‘ “Step Up” collection, whereas Terayle Hill was promoted to collection common, reprising his function as Marquise within the upcoming season. The brand new forged members be part of Christina Milian and Ne-Yo within the collection impressed by the “Step Up” Lionsgate movie franchise. It facilities round Ne-Yo as Sage Odom, the legendary founding father of Atlanta’s famed Excessive Water Performing Artwork College, whose legacy and ventures are threatened by a darkish secret. Rosie performs Angel, a Brit who ditched the underworld of London’s organized crime households to show she belongs among the many world’s greatest dancers; Lonsdale takes over the function of Tal, initially performed by Petrice Jones, the lead dancer for Sage’s billion-dollar tour, and Murciano performs Cruz, an formidable lawyer carving his place amongst excessive profile, superstar attorneys by defending Sage towards a homicide accusation.

Rome Flynn, Aubriana Davis, Tracey Bonner and Josh Ventura have joined the forged of Netflix‘s “Elevating Dion” for Season 2. Flynn will play the titular Dion’s (Ja’Siah Younger) coach and mentor Tevin Wakefield; Davis will probably be 15-year-old Janelle Carr, with Bonner enjoying her mom Simone Carr, and Ventura is David Marsh, the brand new vp of operations for BIONA, the native biotech firm featured within the present. Manufacturing of the eight episode second-season is at present underway in Atlanta, Ga. The collection relies on the comedian e-book by Dennis Liu and govt produced by showrunner Carol Barbee, Michael B. Jordan, Kenny Goodman, Liu, Michael Inexperienced, Darren Grant, Charles D. King, Poppy Hanks and Marta Fernandez.

DATES

Sundance Now’s “Secrets and techniques of a Psychopath” will probably be out there on Sundance Now and AMC Plus on March 23. Over three installments and narrated by means of the first-hand accounts of consultants, journalists and observers closest to the case, the true crime collection unveils probably the most explosive and dramatic homicide to come back earlier than the courts in Irish legal historical past. It’s produced by Peninsula Tv.

The second season of Showtime’s “{Couples} Remedy” will premiere on April 18 at 10 p.m. Over 9 episodes, Dr. Orna Guralnik gives an inside, visceral take a look at her weekly remedy classes over the course of eight months. The brand new season presents three new {couples} and sheds mild on the difficulties of at-home confinement on account of the COVID-19 shutdown. It includes a single mom’s unplanned being pregnant who should determine if the daddy is the person she desires to be with; a younger homosexual couple grapples with the trauma and penalties of near-fatal alcoholism and a girl confronts her husband for failing to ship the life she desires. Two episodes will launch back-to-back every week on Sundays, with the finale airing Could 16. Your complete season will probably be out there for streaming on-demand and throughout companion platforms on its premiere date. Watch a trailer under.

Showtime additionally shared that “Ziwe” will premiere on Could 9 at 11 p.m. The brand new 123 collection, starring and govt produced by the titular comic Ziwe, runs six episodes and options interviews, musical numbers, visitor stars and sketches. It’s produced by A24 and govt produced by Jamund Washington and Hunter Speese.

Netflix introduced that “Homicide Among the many Mormons,” a three-part docuseries concerning the 1985 bombing in Salt Lake Metropolis that killed two individuals and severely injured one other, sending shockwaves by means of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will premiere March 3. Ripples intensify when quite a lot of early Mormon letters and diaries are discovered destroyed within the car of the third sufferer, together with the White Salamander Letter — an notorious artifact whose contents may threaten the foundations of Mormonism. “Homicide Among the many Mormons” is directed and govt produced by Jared Hess and Tyler Measom. The BBC Studios Manufacturing can also be govt produced by Joe Berlinger and Ryan O’Dowd. Watch a trailer under.

Netflix additionally introduced “Jupiter’s Legacy” will arrive on the streamer on Could 7. Primarily based on Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s graphic novels, this epic superhero drama dives into the complicated dynamics of household, energy and loyalty as the subsequent technology of superheroes stand up. It stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter. Mark Millar, Quitely, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton and Sang Kyu Kim function govt producers. Watch a teaser under.

Epix will premiere the docuseries “Fall River” on Could 16 at 10 p.m. Coming from Blumhouse Tv and Pyramid Productions, it facilities on the 1979 murders of three younger girls. Police alleged their deaths have been by the hands of a satanic cult practising human sacrifice. The cult chief, Carl Drew, was captured and despatched to jail for all times with out parole. Twenty years later, lead investigator Paul Carey grew to become consumed by the inconsistencies within the case and reinvestigated after retirement. “Fall River” jumps into the true story of a city gripped by 1980’s Satanic Panic and brings forth proof that brings the case into query. Watch a teaser under.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime launched a trailer for the second season of “Metropolis on a Hill,” which premieres March 28 at 10 p.m. Season 2 finds hard-working coalition chief Grace Campbell (Pernell Walker) head-to-head with each native gang exercise and FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon), who’s intent on exploiting Boston’s faulty legal justice system to avoid wasting his personal profession. What’s extra, assistant district lawyer Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) is onto Jackie’s schemes. Their private antagonism escalates to a conflict between their respective workplaces and nobody is protected from the collateral harm. The collection additionally stars Lauren E. Banks, Mark O’Brien, Amanda Clayton, Matthew Del Negro, Jill Hennessy, Keiko Elizabeth, Lucia Ryan, Kameron Kierce, Shannon Wallace, John Doman and Michael O’Keefe. It’s govt produced by Tom Fontana, Jennifer Todd, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jorge Zamacona, Barry Levinson, Chuck MacLean and Michael Cuesta. Watch the trailer under.

TBS debuted the trailer for “Chad,” which premieres April 6 at 10:30 p.m. The present takes its personal spin on the coming-of-age comedy, and options former “Saturday Night time Dwell” forged member Nasim Pedrad as a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy making his approach by means of freshman yr of highschool. Pedrad additionally serves because the collection’ creator, author and showrunner. See the trailer under.

DEVELOPMENT

Mattel, Inc. and Nickelodeon will produce a brand new animated collection and live-action tv film musical based mostly on “Monster Excessive,” the franchise concerning the youngsters of well-known monsters and creatures. It follows Clawdeen Wolf, Draculaura and Frankie Stein as they navigate the hilarity of highschool at Monster Excessive. The present and live-action musical is ready to premiere in 2022 and will probably be out there globally throughout Nickelodeon platforms. Manufacturing for the collection is overseen by Claudia Spinelli and Shea Fontana, whereas Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan will lead the TV film’s manufacturing.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Walt Disney Firm appointed Susan Fox as senior vp of presidency relations. She’s going to lead Disney’s authorities relations crew, which represents the corporate to members of Congress, the White Home, regulatory companies, opinion leaders and business commerce associations. Fox most not too long ago served as the corporate’s vp of presidency relations, representing Disney earlier than the federal authorities and infrequently specializing in coverage points that have an effect on its conventional and media pursuits. On behalf of Disney, she sits on the boards of the Nationwide Affiliation of Broadcasters, the Household On-line Security Institute and Digital Content material Subsequent.

Fox News Channel promoted Mike Emanuel to chief Washington correspondent and Jacqui Heinrich to congressional correspondent. Emanuel, who has been with Fox News for practically 25 years, was most not too long ago the community’s chief congressional and senior political correspondent. Heinrich served as a New York-based reporter since September 2018 and assumed the function of nationwide correspondent for the 2020 election cycle.

AWARD SHOWS

TV5Monde USA and the Camden Worldwide Movie Competition awarded the inaugural TV5Monde Maine Heritage Movie Grant to Maine-based documentarians Daniel Quintanilla and Jessamine Irwin for “Le Carrefour.” The movie tells the story of Tresor, who flees the unrest of the post-genocide Democratic Republic of Congo and seeks asylum in the USA, touchdown in Lewistone, Maine. He befriends Cecile, a retired Franco-American, and learns concerning the scars left by the KKK’s Protestant Nativist motion that focused French immigrants.The grant, which awards Quintanilla and Irwin with $15,000 to producer their movie and premiere at CIFF 2021, highlights Francophone tradition within the state of Maine.

PODCASTS

QCode premiered “Undesirable,” a scripted comedy podcast collection starring Lamorne Morris and Billy Magnussen. Created by Morris and comic Kyle Shevrin, the eight-episode collection follows two slackers making an attempt to catch an escaped convicted assassin with the intention to acquire a million-dollar reward bounty. The primary episode is now out there, with episode two releasing Feb. 25 and new episodes rolling out every week.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Soleil Moon Frye and Lord Huron will probably be on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell,” and “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will embody Tom Holland, Andra Day and Mary McCartney. Colin Jost, Harvey Guillen and Raghav Mehrotra will probably be visitors on “Late Night time With Seth Meyers,” whereas “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” could have Billie Eilish, Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman on. Tracee Ellis Ross will probably be on “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.”

INITIATIVES

Forward of its seventeenth season, the celebs of “Deadliest Catch” shot a PSA to encourage the significance of sporting a masks amid COVID-19. It propels their message that being a ship captain means being ready for absolutely anything, even a world pandemic. The PSA is a collaboration between the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention and Discovery, with assist from the U.S. Division of Well being and Human Companies. Viewers can catch Captain Sig Hansen and Josh Harris when the spot airs on Discovery later this week. Watch a preview under.