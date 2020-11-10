Netflix Announces New Kevin Hart Stand-Up Special (TV News Roundup)

In at the moment’s TV information roundup, Netflix shared a launch date for “Kevin Hart: No F**ks Given,” and CBS introduced the premiere date for brand spanking new seasons of “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.” and “Blue Bloods.”

DATES

Netflix revealed that “Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given,” a comedy particular by titular comic Kevin Hart, will premiere on the streaming website on Nov. 17. The stand-up set was recorded in Los Angeles this September. It is going to be his sixth stand-up efficiency supplied on Netflix, together with “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible,” which is just out there on the platform. The comic additionally launched “Kevin Hart: Don’t F**ok This Up,” a Netflix authentic docuseries concerning the turmoil and restoration of his private life, and “Kevin Hart’s Information to Black Historical past” in 2019. Watch the teaser for his upcoming particular under.

CBS introduced a Dec. 4 return for “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.” and “Blue Bloods.” Season 5 of “MacGyver” launches at 8 p.m. with the characters seeking a lady whose id — and face — have modified. “Magnum” returns for Season 3 at 9 p.m., as Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) are employed to seek out a lacking sibling. “Blue Bloods” will begin Season 11 with the pandemic and police brutality on the middle of its 10 p.m. premiere, with Whoopi Goldberg returning and Will Hochman visitor starring.

Disney Plus introduced a Dec. 18 premiere date to all six elements of the “On Pointe” docuseries, which explores the expertise of attending the College of American Ballet in New York. College students starting from ages eight to 18 take middle stage all through the sequence because it sheds mild on how each youthful and older college students put together for careers in dance. The youthful kids work towards a efficiency of “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker,” whereas the older ones have interaction in rigorous coaching as their futures quickly method. It’s directed and produced by Larissa Payments. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Matthew O’Neill function government producers.

FIRST LOOKS

HBO Max shared a trailer for “Colin Quinn and Pals: A Parking Lot Comedy Present,” a particular that includes stand-up performances in a car parking zone to adjust to social distance tips amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alongside the titular Colin Quinn, comedians featured within the particular embrace Wealthy Vos, Rachel Feinstein, Sam Jay, Bonnie McFarlane, Keith Robinson, Chris DiStefano, Marina Franklin, Dan Soder and Bobby Kelly. It is going to be out there on HBO Max beginning Nov. 12. Watch the trailer under.

Amazon Prime Video launched an prolonged trailer for its anthology sequence, “Small Axe,” which is able to function 5 authentic movies releasing between Nov. 20 and Dec. 18. Filmmaker Steve McQueen‘s sequence tells varied tales about West Indian communities between the Nineteen Sixties and Eighties, depicting their energy within the face of adversity and racism. The person movies within the sequence cowl each true and fictional tales, together with activist Frank Crichlow and author Alex Wheatle. They’re titled “Mangrove,” “Lovers Rock,” “Crimson, White and Blue,” “Alex Wheatle” and “Training.” Watch the prolonged trailer under.

PROGRAMMING

MeTV plans to re-air episodes of “Mama’s Household” and “Cheers” that featured Alex Trebek in a visitor star function on Nov. 13 as a tribute to the late recreation present host. The “Mama on Jeopardy!” episode of “Mama’s Household,” which is able to air 9 p.m., follows a household journey to Hawaii after success on the sport present, whereas the “What Is…Cliff Clavin?” episode of “Cheers” options character Cliff Clavin (John Ratzenberger) competing for the prize at 9:30 p.m.

Amazon shared a trailer for “The Pack” and started streaming “The Pack Presents: 24-Hours of Pawsitivity,” a one-day reside stream that began at 8 a.m. PT. The stream features a canine meditation led by Deepak Chopra and pictures from varied “The Pack” contestants alongside their canines. Special movies of animals from charities and organizations which are at the moment looking for everlasting properties are additionally featured all through the reside stream. It’s out there to look at on YouTube and on Twitch till the stream ends on Tuesday. Watch the trailer for Amazon’s upcoming “The Pack,” which follows groups of people and canine companions touring the world and competing for a $500,000 prize.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

The Paley Middle for Media appointed new members to the Board of Trustees and Los Angeles Board of Governors. WarnerMedia‘s Jason Kilar, NBCUniversal‘s Mark Lazarus, producer and director Crystal McCrary and WPP‘s Mark Learn will be part of the Board of Trustees, whereas Netflix‘s Bela Bajaria, AMC Studios‘ Dan McDermott, GroupM‘s Kirk McDonald, Spotify‘s Daybreak Ostroff, and NBCUniversal‘s and Susan Rovner will likely be a part of the Paley Middle’s Los Angeles Board of Governors. The Board of Trustees helps information the middle on methods to guide media-related conversations within the business, and the Los Angeles Board of Governors helps type partnerships and plan the programming calendar.

PODCASTS

Pushkin Industries and iHeartMedia have introduced the manufacturing of two podcasts, “Double Date” and “Misplaced Hills,” as a part of a brand new partnership between the businesses. The deal makes iHeartMedia a gross sales associate for present Pushkin podcasts and embrace plans for the co-production of recent content material over the following two years. “Double Date” is hosted by married couple Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue and can function conversations with different {couples}. “Misplaced Hills,” from Dana Goodyear, unravels the true-crime story of Tristan Beaudette‘s dying. The deal additionally consists of Pushkin content material together with “Revisionist Historical past,” “Damaged Document” and “The Happiness Lab with Laurie Santos.”

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Taraji P. Henson, Luke Combs and Nathaniel Rateliff will likely be featured on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!,” whereas Kaley Cuoco, Megan Rapinoe and Josh Johnson will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” will embrace Stacey Abrams and Thomas Middleditch; “Late Night time With Seth Meyers” could have on John Legend, Sarah Cooper and Carter McLean, and “The Every day Present With Trevor Noah” will function Ruby Bridges and Anthony Anderson.