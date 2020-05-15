Netflix Announces ‘Queer’ Eye Season 5 Premiere Date – Variety

In immediately’s TV information roundup, Netflix introduced that “Queer Eye” Season 5 will premiere in June, and Audible has added 40 new sleep and rest titles to their newly-launched Sleep Assortment.

DATES

Netflix has introduced that “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” will return on Might 17 with seven new episodes releasing over the span of seven weeks. Minhaj will movie the episodes from dwelling in entrance of a inexperienced display screen and concentrate on well timed matters resembling “What Occurs If You Can’t Pay Hire?”, which is the primary episode’s theme. “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” is govt produced by Minhaj; Prashanth Venkataramanujam, who showruns; Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman for Artwork & Trade, and Jennie Church-Cooper of Haven Leisure.

Season 5 of “Queer Eye” might be out there on Netflix June 5. The Fab 5 — Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness — are again, this time setting their sights on uplifting the model and hearts of heroes primarily based in Philadelphia. “Queer Eye” is govt produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions; David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Jordana Hochman and Mark Bracero for ITV Leisure; and Jennifer Lane, who serves as showrunner.

Netflix additionally introduced that Jo Koy‘s latest comedy particular, “Jo Koy: In His Components,” will premiere on June 12. Within the particular, Koy cracks jokes about being a Filipino-American and celebrates his heritage by spotlighting different Filipino performers resembling breakdancer Ronnie, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, singer-songwriter Iñigo Pascual and comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila and Andrew Orolfo.

CBS will air the printed tv premiere of “Grease Sing-A-Lengthy” as a part of its Sunday Night time Motion pictures collection on June 7 at 8:30 p.m. On-screen lyrics will play over the basic movie, permitting followers to sing and dance alongside to its hit songs together with “Greased Lightnin,’” “Hopelessly Dedicated to You” and “Magnificence Faculty Dropout.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CBS Information has named Dr. Tara Narula as senior medical correspondent. She’s going to report on well being information for “CBS This Morning,” “The CBS Night Information With Norah O’Donnell,” “CBS Sunday Morning” and CBSN. She had beforehand been a contributor to “CBS This Morning,” offering important info on the event of COVID-19. Narula is a board-certified heart specialist at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, the place she serves as affiliate director of their Ladies’s Cardiovascular Illness Middle. She can also be an assistant professor of cardiovascular drugs on the Zucker Faculty of Drugs at Hofstra/Northwell.

PODCASTS

Audible has added 40 new sleep and rest titles to their newly-launched Sleep Assortment, together with bedtime tales, soundscapes and ASMR. Curtis Stone and Tony Shalhoub have joined the bedtime story roster, with Stone performing “Escoffier: The Full Information to the Artwork of Fashionable Cookery” and Shalhoub studying concerning the historical past of arithmetic. A brand new Hawaiian waterfall eight-hour soundscape can also be now out there, as are sound baths, Sleep 101 podcasts and ASMR clips to assist all listeners loosen up. Go to Audible.com/Sleep to obtain the Sleep Assortment.