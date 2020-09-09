Netflix Announces Release Date For K-Pop Documentary About BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is the star of Netflix’s first Okay-pop documentary, “BLACKPINK: Mild Up the Sky.”

The documentary is directed by Caroline Suh of the cooking documentary sequence “Salt Fats Acid Warmth” and shall be unveiled on October 14 on Netflix. The documentary tells the story of BLACKPINK’s journey and speedy rise to fame since their debut in 2016, and can characteristic never-before-seen footage of the group in addition to behind-the-scenes tales from the group’s dorm life and backstage occasions. The movie additionally goes extra in-depth via interviews with every particular person member.

BLACKPINK commented, “We’re excited to have the ability to share our story with Blinks (BLACKPINK’s fandom) everywhere in the world via this Netflix documentary. We hope this undertaking will carry viewers happiness.”

In the meantime, BLACKPINK’s first studio album, “THE ALBUM,” is scheduled for digital launch on October 2. Try the teasers right here.

