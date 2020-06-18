Netflix Announces ‘Say I Do’ Premiere Date (Watch) – Variety

In at the moment’s TV information roundup, Netflix has set a premiere date and launched the trailer for brand new collection “Say I Do,” and Amazon Prime Video shared a primary have a look at Season 2 of “Hanna.”

DATES

Journey Channel introduced that their new collection, “Resort Paranormal,” will premiere July 11 at 10 p.m. Narrated by Dan Aykroyd, the 10-episode collection takes a terrifying have a look at friends’ ghostly encounters throughout the nation, from freeway motels to grand inns. The premiere episode follows a touring salesman, a young person and a journalist who all witnessed supernatural phenomenons on their numerous journeys. “Resort Paranormal” is produced by Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Studios firm.

Lifetime has introduced that Season 11 of “Married at First Sight” is ready to premiere July 15 at eight p.m. This season takes the present to New Orleans, the place 5 new {couples} will take a blind leap of religion by marrying one another the primary day they meet. Seventeen two-hour episodes will make sure that the ups and downs of each couple is documented as they resolve whether or not to remain married or break up. The season 11 {couples} are: Amelia & Bennett, Amani & Woody, Olivia & Brett, Christina & Henry and Karen & Miles.

Netflix has shared the official trailer for its new actuality collection “Say I Do,” coming July 1. From the creators of “Queer Eye,” the present options eight {couples} who’ve all the time wished the marriage of their desires, however by no means fairly bought round to creating it occur. With the assistance of inside designer Jeremiah Brent, dressmaker Thai Nguyen and chef Gabriele Bertaccini, every couple will get the big day that they deserve. “Say I Do” is govt produced by Larissa A.Okay. Matsson, David Collins and Erin Coan.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video launched the official trailer for Seaaln 2 of “Hanna,” which shall be accessible July 3. The present’s second season picks up after Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) has found the elite Utrax murderer program and decides to enroll herself in it to save lots of her pal Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince). Alongside the way in which, Hanna will get nearer to uncovering her true id and figuring out the place she actually belongs. Watch the complete trailer beneath.

HBO Max has debuted the trailer for Season 2 of youngsters’s animated collection “Esme & Roy,” premiering July 25. From the creators of “Sesame Road,” the present follows two associates, Esme and Roy, who’re one of the best “monstersitters” in Monsterdale. “Esme & Roy” is produced by Sesame Workshop.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Sean Penn, Robin DiAngelo and Weezer will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas Sarah Paulson is tonight’s visitor on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!“; Sen. Kamala Harris, Milky Probability and Jack Johnson shall be on “The Late Present with Stephen Colbert“; Gov. Gavin Newsom and Doja Cat will be a part of “The Late Late Present with James Corden,” and Hank Azaria and Josie Duffy Rice shall be on “Late Evening with Seth Meyers.”