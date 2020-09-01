Netflix announces The Three-Body Problem series from Game of Thrones showrunners

Game of Thrones’ writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are adapting sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem right into a series for Netflix.

Set to be the pair’s first Netflix venture, Benioff and Weiss will likely be adapting the series from Liu Cixin’s award-winning novel of the identical title, alongside True Blood author Alexander Woo.

The Three-Body Problem, which is the primary novel in Cixin’s Remembrance of Earth’s Previous trilogy, takes place in an alternate universe and tells the story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilisation.

All three novels will likely be tailored for the Netflix series, with Knives Out director Rian Johnson govt producing alongside Brad Pitt’s manufacturing firm Plan B Leisure, Rosamund Pike’s firm Primitive Steak and Cixin himself.

“Liu Cixin’s trilogy is essentially the most bold science-fiction series we’ve learn, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s till the top of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe,” Benioff and Weiss stated in an announcement.

“We stay up for spending the following years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences all over the world.”

Fellow author Woo additionally added: “It’s a privilege to be adapting one of the nice masterpieces of Chinese language science-fiction. The Three-Body Problem trilogy combines so many issues I like: wealthy, multi-layered characters and true existential stakes – all instructed as a sublime and deeply human allegory.”

“I’m thrilled to kick off my partnership with Netflix with this achieved artistic group.”

The Three-Body Problem will likely be Benioff and Weiss’ first drama series since Game of Thrones ended after eight series final 12 months.

