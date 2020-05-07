Netflix Announces ‘Useless to Me’ Live Table Read – Variety

In at this time’s TV information roundup, Netflix introduced the forged and creator of “Useless to Me” will host a stay desk learn in celebration of its Season 2 premiere, and Paramount Community launched the trailer of “Yellowstone” Season 3.

DATES

CNN Movies has introduced “Scandalous: The Untold Story of the Nationwide Enquirer,” will premiere Might 17 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. On this documentary, filmmaker Mark Landsman explores the origin and evolution of essentially the most infamous U.S. tabloids in historical past. In interviews with Landsman, a number of former staffers of the Enquirer clarify the system for the tabloid’s success. “Scandalous: The Untold Story of the Nationwide Enquirer” is a This Is Simply A Check manufacturing, and is govt produced by CNN Movies and AGC Studios.

Meals Community has introduced its new sequence “Amy Schumer Learns to Cook dinner” will premiere Might 11 at 10 p.m. The community is popping the cameras and directing over to titular comic Schumer and her husband, skilled chef Chris Fischer, as they share a glimpse into their household’s life throughout quarantine. Every week, Schumer and Fisher will carry viewers into their properties as they try to self-shoot a culinary sequence in the course of a worldwide pandemic. The present could have back-to-back half-hour episodes every week.

Comedy Central’s all-new unique comedy sequence, “Robbie,” will premiere Might 7 at 11:45 p.m. after which stream its whole first season the subsequent day, Might 8. The half-hour present facilities round Robbie (Rory Scovel), a small-town youth league basketball coach dwelling in his father’s shadow, till he discovers he has a son of his personal who can lead him to greatness. The sequence, which is written by Scovel and Anthony King, additionally stars Beau Bridges, Sasheer Zamata and Mary Holland. Scovel, King and Scott Moran are govt producers, together with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Betsy Koch and Owen Burke who’re govt producers for Gary Sanchez Productions.

FIRST LOOKS

Paramount Community has launched the “Yellowstone” Season Three trailer. The sequence follows the Dutton household and the conflicts that come up alongside the shared borders of their massive cattle ranch. Season Three added Josh Holloway to the forged that already consists of Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards and Gil Birmingham. “Yellowstone” Season Three will premiere June 21 at 9 p.m.

SPECIALS

Netflix introduced the forged and creator of “Useless to Me” will host a stay desk learn in celebration of the Season 2 premiere. Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden, Liz Feldman and extra will come collectively on Might 7 at 5 p.m. PT to learn the primary episode of Season 1 and take part in a Q&A. The forged can be elevating consciousness for World Central Kitchen which gives meals for teenagers and households impacted by COVID-19 throughout this digital occasion, which takes place on the streamer’s Fb web page. “Useless To Me” Season 2 then streams Might 8.

NBC has introduced it can air a remotely-produced episode of “Hollywood Recreation Night time” on Might 12 at 10 p.m. Host Jane Lynch can be joined by movie star individuals Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas and Kenan Thompson going head-to-head with Sean Hayes, John Legend and Retta from their very own particular person properties. All through the present, the 2 groups could have the chance to earn cash for the Purple Nostril Day marketing campaign for every sport they win. Purple Nostril Day raises cash and consciousness to guarantee kids across the nation are protected, wholesome and educated.

Fox Enterprise Community has introduced they are going to current “America vs. China,” a one-hour documentary particular, on Might 9 at 7 p.m. The documentary will characteristic world markets editor Maria Bartiromo, interviewing high enterprise executives and political leaders on the Chinese language economic system. There will even be an encore presentation that can present an in-depth look into China’s preliminary dealing with of COVID-19, airing on Might 10 at 10 p.m., anchored by Bartiromo.

“The Disney Household Singalong: Quantity II” has added extra movie star visitors to its lineup, together with Katy Perry, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, The Muppets, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Lang Lang and “Dancing with The Stars” professionals Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater. The singalong, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, options celebrities and their households as they sing collectively to traditional Disney melodies. The “Dancing with the Stars” skilled dancers will group up for an ensemble routine to “Zero to Hero” with Keke Palmer. The particular is ready to air Might 10 at 7 p.m.

GREENLIGHTS

Nickelodeon has greenlit two new sequence, “Group Chat: The Present” and “Recreation Face.” The previous is a video chat rundown of the week’s newest subjects, taken from what youngsters love and are speaking about throughout social media. The present can be hosted by social media stars Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels. “Recreation Face” is a sport present that can characteristic a star-studded panel who will guess the identities of just about disguised movie star visitors. Manufacturing of each the brand new reveals for Nickelodeon can be overseen by Ashley Kaplan, senior vp of digital studios; Luke Wahl, vp of digital studios; and Paul J. Medford, vp of unscripted present sequence.

CHARITY

Chris Harrison and Giuliana Rancic have been introduced to host Hope For The Metropolis’s profit broadcast, “A Night time of Hope.” Harrison and Rancic will co-host the particular aimed to present reduction for group members in want and unite Las Vegas within the struggle towards the COVID-19 pandemic. There can be musical performances, particular appearances and moments by celebrities, public figures and native entertainers. The profit broadcast will even characteristic actual tales from frontline employees and people negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. “A Night time of Hope” will broadcast stay throughout all native community associates, on Coyote 102.7 FM and on-line on Might 9 at 7 p.m.