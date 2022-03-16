Netflix announces what has occurred to us to stop sharing an account: make us pay more

You may know someone who resorts to the widespread practice of sharing the password of a Netflix account with outsiders to its nucleus of coexistence. A practice that Netflix preferred for years to turn a blind eye to, but is now looking for ways to discourage.

Now, the streaming company has just announced that it will launch, on a trial basis, the option of paying an additional fee to include precisely that class of users who do not share their home with us in our accounts. A) Yes, will allow for now users from three Latin American countries (Chile, Costa Rica and Peru) “pay a little more” to be able to seamlessly share your passwords with those friends and family.

This change could be extended to other markets in the future or remain as a mere experiment

Discourage rather than prohibit

A) Yes, users of the platform’s Standard and Premium plans will be able to add subsidiary accounts for a maximum of two people with which they do not live. Each person involved will thus have their own profile and login – as well as personalized recommendations – all for less than the cost of a separate Netflix plan.

Thus, in Costa Rica, where users pay for their Netflix account in US dollars, Standard and Prime accounts are paid at $12.99 and $15.99, while each extra member will only have to pay $2.99once this option is available (“in the next few weeks”).

In the words of Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix,

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, providing features like separate profiles and simultaneous streaming on our Standard and Premium plans.” “And while these have been very popular, they have also led to some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. So now we’re going to allow account sharing between households, [de tal forma que mejores] our ability to invest in new movies and TV series.

In addition, Netflix will also test a complementary feature to the previous one: the ability to allow users to transfer their profiles to new accountswhich would make it easier for ‘shared password’ users to be encouraged to pay for their own plans.

However, the focus of these new features is not clear to some users, who wonder to what extent will it affect those who, for example, tend to move between two houses. What says this tweeter:

“I don’t understand anything. I have a house in the town, do I have to pay extra when I’m there? And when family members are in both houses? There’s nowhere to take it.”

The truth is Netflix’s statement says nothing about monitoring which IPs each member connects fromso they seem to trust —for now— in the good faith of users so that they choose to pay the new extra fee instead of continuing to share passwords.