Netflix Apparently Cancelled A Kenya Barris Show But Didn’t Tell Fans

As messages supporting black content material and creators proceed to unfold throughout the online, one Netflix unique has develop into a well-liked suggestion on Twitter. Astronomy Membership, a sketch comedy present developed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, has a season out there for anybody hoping to look at, however apparently that is all that can seem on the streaming platform.
Because the present obtained increasingly more mentions on the platform, the official account determined it was time to talk out and set the file straight. Astronomy Membership had been cancelled, and won’t be again on Netflix for Season 2.
In accordance the Deadline, solely the widespread information of the cancellation was current. Netflix had stored viewers and inquiring minds at midnight concerning the destiny of Astronomy Membership, however it’s being stated that the forged and crew of the manufacturing had been informed of the cancellation way back to February. The sequence had Daniel Powell as its showrunner, who’s concerned with the beloved sketch comedy Netflix unique I Assume You Ought to Depart with Tim Robinson.
Astronomy Membership featured an all-black comedy troupe who carried out sketches that spoke to the black expertise, societal points, and different issues occurring in popular culture. Season 1 had its justifiable share of visitor stars, which included Ice Dice, Busy Philipps, and Gillian Jacobs. The present launched in early December, however apparently, was not a powerful sufficient performer for Netflix to carry onto it.
The cancellation has struck a chord with followers, who had been dissatisfied to listen to the information. Tweets have been popping up requesting Netflix give the present a Season 2, which is commonly the case when any present is unexpectedly cancelled by the platform. This time, although, there’s definitely a little bit extra ardour, as viewers counsel binge-watching (a typical tactic by fandoms to encourage renewal) to inspire Netflix to deliver Astronomy Membership again.
Kenya Barris, who was signed onto Astronomy Membership as an government producer, has not made an announcement relating to the information of the Netflix unique’s cancellation. It’s value noting that his Instagram profile lists a few of the currently-running exhibits he is concerned in, and Astronomy Membership isn’t listed amongst them. Given the state of present occasions, it would not be shocking if Barris does not make an announcement relating to the information, although it may occur within the coming days.
And for viewers upset, it needs to be famous that we’re in a time the place the voices of followers appear to be as robust as ever. Cancellations have been retracted on tv lately, and even cuts of flicks nobody thought existed have been pushed into growth via fan actions. Astronomy Membership could also be gone for now, however that is to not say it will not return if sufficient passionate followers rally behind it. That stated, there aren’t any ensures.
Astronomy Membership Season 1 is at the moment out there to stream on Netflix. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra updates on the world of streaming, and for the newest information occurring in tv and flicks.
