Netflix beats rivals to sign Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington for Leave the World Behind

Netflix has crushed elite competitors to safe one in all Hollywood’s hottest properties, a film mission, Leave The World Behind, primarily based on e-book that hasn’t but been revealed however will star Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington.

Deadline reported that Apple, MGM and different main rivals have been competing for the rights to the upcoming e-book by Rumaan Alam which, in a Hollywoodesque coincidence, not solely focuses on simmering racial points however is about amid an odd international occasion.

Press notes for the Leave The World Behind e-book, the rights to which have been purchased for a seven-figure sum, mentioned Alam’s third novel is a “magnetic story about two households, strangers to one another, who’re pressured collectively on an extended weekend gone terribly flawed.”

The novel explores the complexities of parenthood, race, and class, in addition to “how our closest bonds are reshaped — and surprising new ones are solid — in moments of disaster.”

Roberts performs Amanda, who rents a vacation home in the nation along with her husband and teenage youngsters. However their idyllic break is compromised when the house owner (Washington) all of a sudden turns up together with his spouse searching for refuge due to a blackout in the metropolis. What follows is rising weirdness involving sonic booms, animals behaving erratically and home battle as the rigidity mounts and their psychological well being fractures.

Roberts and Washington, whose firms will produce the movie, famously teamed up in 1993’s hit authorized thriller The Pelican Transient, whereas the director Sam Esmail labored with Roberts in the Amazon collection Homecoming.

The Netflix deal comes a few days after their newest triumph, getting the signatures of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans for the adaptation of the Mark Greaney novel The Grey Man.

