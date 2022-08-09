Netflix bet on video games while its series have more competition, but its subscribers show no interest

Netflix is ​​increasing its bet on video games and has among its plans to double its catalog of offers by the end of the year, while its traditional streaming content business has a lot of competition and is losing subscriptions (with consequent staff layoffs). It has now emerged that few of the streaming giant’s subscribers are playing the game.

Since last year, the company has been rolling out the games as a way to keep complementing its traditional content catalog (also in Spain). The games are accessible only to subscribersbut they have to be downloaded as stand-alone apps.

The games have been downloaded a total of 23.3 million times and have an average of 1.7 million daily users, according to Apptopia, an app analytics company. That’s it less than 1% of Netflix’s 221 million subscribers.

From VHS to STREAMING everywhere

A strategy that could save your losses





The importance of gaming in Netflix’s overall strategy has increased in recent months. The company faces increasing competition to attract the attention of users.

In the second trimester, Netflix lost almost a million subscribers, having lost 200,000 during the first quarter, its first drop in subscribers in more than a decade. Already since last year, the firm recognized for the company that it had been analyzing how games could keep customers in the service for some time.

The company’s current catalog of 24 gaming apps spans a variety of genres. For example, popular card games such as “Mahjong Solitaire” and “Exploding Kittens” or other adventure games based on content from Netflix itself such as “Stranger Things: 1984”. The catalog will grow to 50 games by the end of the year, including “Queen’s Gambit Chess,” based on the hit Netflix series, according to a company representative.

Earlier this year, Netflix hinted that the company was open to granting licenses of intellectual property for new game additions.

Netflix turned to third-party developers to create its current catalog, but has acquired three video game developers in the last year such as Next Games, for which he paid 72 million dollars. The firm has not revealed how much it is spending to develop its video game segment.