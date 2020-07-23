Netflix Boards Alexandre Aja’s Survival Thriller With Melanie Laurent

Netflix has boarded “O2,” a French survival thriller directed by Alexandre Aja, whose credit embody “Crawl,” “The Hills Have Eyes” and “Piranha 3D.”

The movie, which marks the return of Aja to a French-speaking challenge after a 15-year profession within the U.S., is produced by Vincent Maraval, Brahim Chioua and Noëmie Devide for Getaway Movies.

Mélanie Laurent (“6 Underground,” “Inglourious Basterds”) will headline the movie, alongside Mathieu Amalric (“The French Dispatch”) and Malik Zidi (“Play”).

Aja additionally acts as producer alongside his longtime affiliate Gregory Levasseur. The movie will probably be launched on Netflix mid 2021.

David Kosse, VP, worldwide authentic movie, and Gaëlle Mareschi, artistic supervisor of worldwide authentic movie, Netflix, mentioned that Aja could be “taking us on an exhilarating and surprising trip bodily, but additionally emotionally, bringing his creativeness to a different stage.”

Primarily based on Christie LeBlanc’s authentic script which was on The Black Listing, “O2” tells the story of a younger lady who wakes up in a medical cryo unit. She doesn’t bear in mind who she is or how she ended up sequestered in a field no bigger than a coffin. As she’s working out of oxygen, she should rebuild her reminiscence to discover a means out of her nightmare.

“After a interval spent in lockdown, a challenge which in its core explores confinement and claustrophobia was a no brainer, nearly a necessity,” mentioned Aja.

Vincent Maraval, CEO of Wild Bunch Worldwide and producer at Getaway Movies, mentioned he and his companions had “labored with him on ‘Piranha 3D’ and are excited to collaborate once more on ‘O2’: an formidable movie in a style that French cinema will not be usually exploring.”