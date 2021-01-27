Netflix Boards ‘The Disciple,’ Executive Produced by Alfonso Cuaron

Netflix has acquired Indian director Chaitanya Tamhane’s Venice and Toronto winner “The Disciple,” govt produced by Alfonso Cuaron, and can launch it completely on the platform.

The Marathi-language movie follows a singer who devotes his life to changing into an Indian classical music vocalist, diligently following the traditions and self-discipline of the previous masters, his guru and his father. However because the years go by, disenchantment units in.

The movie was awarded the FIPRESCI prize and the most effective screenplay award on the 2020 Venice Worldwide Movie Competition. It additionally performed on the 2020 Toronto Worldwide Movie Competition, the place it received the Amplify Voices Award. Earlier this week, the movie was nominated on the Unbiased Spirit Awards in the most effective worldwide characteristic class.

The forged consists of Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, Deepika Bhide Bhagwat and Kiran Yadnyopavit.

After his 2014 characteristic movie debut “Courtroom,” which received a number of competition awards together with at Venice, Mumbai, Hong Kong, Buenos Aires and Singapore, Tamhane assisted Cuaron throughout the making of “Roma.”

Cuaron mentioned: “I imagine Chaitanya is among the most necessary new voices of up to date cinema and I’m thrilled ‘The Disciple’ will be capable to be loved by audiences all around the globe.”

“The story of ‘The Disciple’ got here from my very own seek for excellence and course,” mentioned Tamhane. “It’s about how many people observe all the principles and but, typically, discover that one thing is lacking. I used to be honored to get the chance to work with a inventive genius (and my mentor) like Alfonso Cuaron.

“A substantial amount of analysis goes into making a movie and my intention as a filmmaker has all the time been to inform my story authentically inside a dramatic framework. One additionally must afford the viewers intelligence and instinct to have the ability to put money into your story, it doesn’t matter what the cultural context could also be. I’m glad this strategy labored out properly for ‘The Disciple’.”

Pratiksha Rao, director, content material acquisition, Netflix India mentioned: “We wish to be the house for India’s best movies and filmmakers. As we increase our movie slate and inform extra numerous tales from throughout the nation, we’re thrilled to be the house for Chaitanya Tamhane’s ‘The Disciple.’ The movie is a wonderful story of aspiration, wrestle and self-doubt, and celebrates the magic of visible storytelling within the backdrop of Indian classical music, that we will’t wait to share with the world.”

“The Disciple” is produced by Vivek Gomber’s Zoo Leisure.