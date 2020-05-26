Netflix Bolsters U.Okay. Entertainment Team with Daisy Lilley Hire – Variety

Netflix is bolstering its world leisure codecs crew, hiring “The Circle” exec producer Daisy Lilley to work out of its London workplace, Variety has confirmed.

Lilley has joined Netflix as a supervisor in its London-based operation, working carefully with former ITV commissioner Ben Kelly.

She studies in to Sean Hancock, Netflix’s U.S.-based director of unscripted originals, and will likely be chargeable for ordering world leisure codecs out of the U.Okay.

Netflix has stepped up its commissioning of leisure codecs out of the U.Okay., and lately loved success with “Too Scorching to Deal with,” a actuality courting competitors produced by Fremantle-owned U.Okay. leisure label Talkback. On Might 18, Netlfix additionally launched “The Large Flower Battle,” produced by the U.Okay.’s MultiStory Media.

Netflix has additionally commissioned U.S., Brazilian and French variations of Studio Lambert format “The Circle,” which Lilley developed after which govt produced.

In October, Lilley joined the Peter Fincham and Tim Hincks-run producer Expectation as artistic director of leisure.

She has additionally spent greater than 13 years at ITV Studios the place she was govt producer on “I’m a Movie star” for ITV and collection editor on “Love Island” for ITV2. Her collection producer credit embody the “Come Dine With Me” reboot — “{Couples} Come Dine With Me” for Channel four and “Dancing on Ice” for ITV.

Her producing and directing credit embody “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Satisfaction of Britain Awards” and “Piers Morgan Life Tales” for ITV.

Deadline was first to report the story.