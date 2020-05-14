Netflix Buys Eric Andre-Lil Rey Howery Comedy ‘Dangerous Journey’ From Orion – Variety

Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to the Eric Andre-Lil Rel Howery hidden-camera prank comedy “Dangerous Journey” from MGM’s Orion Photos.

The deal was introduced Wednesday, practically a month after “Dangerous Journey” was launched briefly by Amazon Prime Video, then withdrawn. “Dangerous Journey,” which was initially purported to debut on the SXSW Movie Pageant earlier than it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, was out there for lengthy sufficient on April 17 to be positioned on the obtain web site Pirate Bay.

The film comes from “Jackass” producer Jeff Tremaine. “Dangerous Journey” follows two finest associates on a cross-country highway journey stuffed with pranks, pulling its real-life viewers into the motion. Tiffany Haddish and Michaela Conlin additionally star.

The movie is directed by Kitao Sakurai, who labored with Andre beforehand on his Grownup Swim sequence “The Eric Andre Present,” and produced by David Bernad (“The Mule”), Andre, Ruben Fleischer (“Venom”) and Tremaine. Orion had introduced in January that it had set an Oct. 25 home launch for the comedy.

Netflix didn’t point out when it should launch “Dangerous Journey,” which joins a rising checklist of flicks that had been initially slated for theatrical launch, however then opted for a digital debut after the coronavirus pandemic resulted in most U.S. film theaters remaining closed till July on the earliest. That checklist contains “Trolls World Tour,” “The King of Staten Island,” “The Lovebirds,” “Artemis Fowl” and “My Spy.” Warner Bros. is releasing “Scoob,” a cartoon primarily based on Scooby-Doo characters, immediately on digital rental providers on Friday.