Netflix Buys ‘Knives Out’ Sequels for $450 Million

Netflix is plunking down an astounding $450 million for the rights to “Knives Out 2” and “Knives Out 3,” the subsequent two follow-ups to the 2019 homicide thriller, sources inform Selection. The movies will reunite director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig, who teamed up so memorably on the primary detective story.

The primary “Knives Out” was produced by Media Rights Capital. It was distributed by Lionsgate, happening to earn $311.4 million on a $40 million funds. Johnson was nominated for an Oscar for greatest authentic screenplay. MRC had a single-picture deal to supply “Knives Out,” negotiated by CAA on behalf of Johnson his producing companion Ram Bergman, and it’s unclear if they may return for extra.

The movie provides Netflix a splashy new movie sequence because it faces extra competitors within the streaming area, particularly on the worldwide entrance. In latest months, new challengers equivalent to HBO Max, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus have emerged to problem Netflix’s dominance. This is likely one of the largest offers ever made for the rights to a film sequence.

Craig will reprise his function as non-public detective Benoit Blanc. The movies give Craig a brand new sequence to segue into as he wraps up his five-film stint as James Bond with “No Time to Die,” which can open in theaters this fall after quite a few delays because of COVID-19. One government at a Netflix competitor, well-versed within the franchise area, mentioned that the deal’s eye-popping price ticket might contain thousands and thousands in advertising and marketing commitments to eventize the movie around the globe. In addition they famous that for expertise like Craig, wage bumps for second and third sequels can develop astronomically — typically eclipsing complete manufacturing budgets. The actor made north of $20 million on latest sequels within the James Bond franchise.

Johnson beforehand directed “Star Wars: The Final Jedi,” “Looper” and “Brick.” He envisioned “Knives Out” as an Agatha Christie-style whodunit. In a 2019 interview with Selection, Johnson mentioned he’d “…be thrilled to do one other ‘Knives Out’ each few years.”

The primary movie centered on an eccentric thriller author who’s murdered in his home. His money-grabbing household finds itself below suspicion. The all-star ensemble included Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, and Christopher Plummer.

It’s unclear if the movies could have a theatrical launch along with their streaming runs on Netflix.