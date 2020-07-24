Netflix Buys Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy Action-Adventure

Netflix is getting within the Ryan Reynolds enterprise once more.

After teaming with the A-lister on the hit “6 Underground,” the streaming service is shopping for an untitled action-adventure movie that’s set to star Reynolds and be directed by “Evening on the Museum’s” Shawn Levy, Selection has discovered. Netflix purchased the rights from Skydance Media, which backed “6 Underground,” in addition to the streamer’s latest smash “The Outdated Guard.” Monetary phrases of the sale weren’t disclosed.

Reynolds and Levy beforehand teamed on the upcoming action-comedy “Free Man.” Each males will even produce the movie. Jonathan Tropper (“That is The place I Depart You”) is at present writing the most recent draft of the movie. The plot of the movie is being saved below Kremlin-level secrecy. Tropper’s rewrite is predicated on scripts by TS Nowlin and Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger are producing the movie for Skydance.

Skydance’s upcoming movies embrace “Prime Gun: Maverick,” “Snake Eyes” and “The Tomorrow Battle,” all with Paramount Footage.

Reynolds’ upcoming movies embrace “The Croods 2,” “The Hitman’s Spouse’s Bodyguard,” and “Pink Discover,” an action-comedy that’s set to star Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Netflix swept in and purchased the rights for “Pink Discover” from Common in 2019.