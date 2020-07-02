Netflix Buys ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ for Release in 2020 – Variety

Variety first reported on June 20 that Netflix was in negotiations for the property. The drama recaps the trial that adopted what had been supposed to be peaceable protests that turned violent at the 1968 Democratic Nationwide Conference in Chicago. The organizers of the protest — together with Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale — had been charged with conspiracy to incite a riot. Hoffman is portrayed by Sacha Baron Cohen with Eddie Redmayne as Hayden, Jeremy Sturdy as Rubin and Yahya Abdul-Mateen as Seale. Michael Keaton portrays Ramsey Clark, John Carroll Lynch portrays defendant David Dellinger, Alex Sharp performs defendant Rennie Davis and Frank Langella performs presiding decide Julius Hoffman. Mark Rylance portrays lawyer William Kuntsler.

Netflix is predicted to launch “The Trial of the Chicago 7” as a possible awards contender. With its political themes at the heart of the story, it might not be a shock if the film is launched previous to Election Day on Nov. 3.

Producers are Marc Platt, Stuart Besser, Matt Jackson and Tyler Thompson. Government producers are Laurie MacDonald, Walter Parkes, Marc Butan, Anthony Katagas, James Rodenhouse, Shivani Rawat, and Nia Vazirani.

Sorkin gained an Academy Award for tailored screenplay for his “The Social Community” script and was nominated for his “Moneyball” and “Molly’s Recreation” screenplays. He additionally made his directorial debut on “Molly’s Recreation,” starring Jessica Chastain.