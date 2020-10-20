Netflix Cancels ‘Away’ After One Season

Netflix shouldn’t be renewing science fiction drama sequence “Away” for a second season, Selection has confirmed. The cancellation comes simply six weeks after the present’s first season was launched on Sept. 4.

“Away” stars Hilary Swank as astronaut Emma Inexperienced, who leads the primary crewed expedition to Mars aboard the spaceship “Atlas,” known as the Mars Joint Initiative. Inexperienced leads a global crew with members from China, Russia, India and the U.Okay who’re all specialists within the subject. Stress rises throughout the crew when some members don’t belief Inexperienced’s management after her response to an issue firstly of the mission. Its first season consisted of 10 episodes.

In addition to Swank, essential forged members embrace Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki and Talitha Bateman. Recurring forged members are Monique Gabriela Curnen, Michael Patrick Thornton, Martin Cummins, Gabrielle Rose, Brian Markinson, Fiona Fu, Nadia Hatta, Alessandro Juliani, Felicia Patti, Veena Sood, Anthony F. Ingram, Adam Irigoyen, Diana Bang, John Murphy, Derrick Su and Olena Medwid.

The present was created by Andrew Hinderaker and was impressed by Chris Jones’ Esquire article of the identical title. “Away” is government produced by Hinderaker, Swank, showrunner Jessica Goldberg, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Edward Zwick, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein. Music is by Will Bates. The manufacturing firms are True Jack Productions, sixth and Idaho and Common Tv.

Netflix has additionally not too long ago canceled “GLOW,” “Teenage Bounty Hunters,” “The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance,” “Altered Carbon,” “The Society” and “I Am Not Okay With This.”