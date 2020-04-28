Netflix cancels Idris Elba series Turn Up Charlie after one season

Idris Elba’s Netflix series Turn Up Charlie has been cancelled after simply one season, the streaming large has confirmed.

The eight-episode comedy, which starred Elba as a struggling DJ who lands a job as a nanny for his well-known mates, debuted on the platform final March – however has not executed sufficient to safe a second season.

A Netflix assertion learn, “Turn Up Charlie won’t return for a second season.

“We’re particularly grateful to star and government producer Idris Elba, who turned his ardour for DJing right into a witty, heart-warming comedy series.

“We’re additionally grateful to government producers Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero and co-executive producers Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito, together with the devoted forged and crew, for bringing this story to life on Netflix.

It continued, “we look ahead to persevering with our relationship with Idris on future initiatives.”

The series which additionally starred Piper Perabo, JJ Feild and Frankie Hervey and was co-created by Elba and Gary Reich, acquired combined evaluation upon its launch final 12 months.

Turn Up Charlie season 1 is at present out there to look at on Netflix. On the lookout for your subsequent lockdown watch? Take a look at our round-up of finest Netflix TV series.