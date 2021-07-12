Netflix cancels Maldita, the collection set within the King Arthur universe and which simplest has one season

Netflix’s scythe has claimed some other sufferer: The corporate has canceled some other collection. As reported by means of Closing date, the canceled collection has been Cursed after a unmarried season aired. The forged were launched from their contracts, providing final evidence that the undertaking is useless and buried.

Cursed was once one adaptation of the radical of the similar title by means of Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler. According to the legend of King Arthur, the collection adopted Nimue, a tender girl destined to change into the Girl of the Lake. The collection starred actress Katherine Langford, 13 Causes Why. Each Wheeler and Miller have been co-producers at the collection, whilst Wheeler additionally served as showrunner.

Cursed premiered its first (and simplest) season on July 17, 2020, virtually a 12 months in the past. Despite the fact that the collection was once the number 1 place within the Best 10 segment of NetflixIt sort of feels that it didn’t draw in sufficient stares for the corporate to be motivated to make a 2d season. Thus, Cursed joins the lengthy checklist of Netflix tales that we can by no means see finish.

This cancellation takes position a month after Netflix canceled its superhero collection Jupiter’s Legacy, an adaptation of the comedian guide collection of the similar title by means of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, after only one season:

“I am actually pleased with what the workforce has completed with Jupiter’s Legacy and the fantastic paintings everybody did in that first season.“wrote Mark Millar, head of Jupiter’s Legacy on Twitter.”We now have made the tough determination to let cross of our fantastic forged of Jupiter’s Legacy. “