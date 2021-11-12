Netflix cancels Narcos: Mexico after premiering its Season 3 and marks “the tip of the go back and forth” for Narcos

Netflix provides every other sufferer to its record of canceled sequence. Narcos: Mexico has been canceled after premiering its Season 3 on November 5. Now we all know that those 10 new episodes would be the final of the sequence. It was once the co-creator, Carlos Bernard, who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the way forward for the Narcos franchise.

In keeping with Bernad, Narcos: Mexico involves an finish with its Season 3 and the plans of any Narcos challenge stay right here, no less than for the instant. “I noticed this season as a tale in regards to the foundation of the trendy international we are living in. For me, it felt like taking the sequence to that position we now acknowledge, for higher or for worse.“

It was once within the Collider medium the place Bernard spoke about the way forward for the Narcos franchise, which we await is as darkish as most of the tales within the sequence: “No plans, truthfully, that is like the tip of the go back and forth, no less than for now.” This is to mention, Narcos enters a shut eye with the cancellation of Narcos: Mexico. On the other hand, Bernard leaves an open door of hope: “There may be not anything within the works, however sadly the drug business goes nowhere, so clearly there’s the potential of different chances. For now, that is it …“

In case you like Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and need to apply the paintings in their staff, the staff, together with Bernard and government manufacturer Eric Newman, then you’ll be able to upload in your record of pending sequence the restricted sequence about Colombian drug queen Griselda Blanco, which is able to celebrity in Fashionable Circle of relatives’s Sofía Vergara. The sequence is anticipated to start filming in 2022.