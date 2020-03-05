Netflix Cancels SXSW 2020 Screenings, Panels Amid Coronavirus Fears (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix is the newest firm to tug out of SXSW 2020, a supply accustomed to the scenario tells Selection, canceling 5 movie screenings and a panel for #BlackExcellence.

Screenings of 5 movies have been canceled, together with function movie “Uncorked,” and 4 documentaries: “A Secret Love,” “L.A. Originals,” “Mucho Mucho Amor,” “Have a Good Journey: Adventures in Psychedelics.”

Essentially the most high-profile occasion Netflix had deliberate for SXSW was a March 15 panel with Kenya Barris and Rashida Jones on their upcoming sequence #BlackExcellence.

Up to now, 11 circumstances of coronavirus have been confirmed in Texas.

Netflix is way from the one leisure and tech firm that has pulled out of the media, music and tech competition. Apple stated Wednesday afternoon that it could now not take part, canceling its world premiere of Spike Jonze’s documentary, “Beastie Boys Story,” in addition to its screenings of animated musical sequence “Central Park” and docuseries “House.”

Late Tuesday night time, Amazon Studios confirmed its determination to withdraw from SXSW, axing its screenings of “Add” and “Tales of the Loop,” which had included Q&As with the solid and crew, in addition to a client advertising and marketing activation with Leisure Weekly. Fb, Twitter, TikTok, Mashable and Intel will even now not be attending.

SXSW, which runs from March 13 via March 22, continues to be slated to go ahead in Austin, Texas. However different leisure and tech conferences have both been canceled or placed on maintain, together with MipTV, Google I/O, GDC, Fb’s F8 and Cellular World Congress.