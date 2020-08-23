Netflix cancels The Society and I Am Not Okay With This

Netflix has cancelled The Society and I Am Not Okay With This, which had beforehand been renewed for second seasons.

In line with the streaming big, some robust choices had been made in mild of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement given to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix stated they had been grateful to all of the creatives concerned in each teen collection.

“We’ve made the troublesome resolution to not transfer ahead with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This,” Netflix stated.

They went on to clarify: “We’re disillusioned to should make these choices resulting from circumstances created by COVID, and we’re grateful to those creators, together with: “Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Corridor, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 23 Laps Leisure for I Am Not Okay With This.

“Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all of the writers, casts and crews who labored tirelessly to make these exhibits for our members all over the world.”

The Society had been formally renewed by Netflix final July, however The Hollywood Reporter provides how scripts hadn’t but been finalised.

Though I Am Not Okay With This hadn’t formally been renewed for a second outing, it was believed scripts had been penned and a decision to the present’s cliffhanger was imminent.

In the meantime, star of The Society, Katheryn Newton and her colleagues have taken to social media to share their ideas on the information.

Newton shared a picture of a Zoom name along with her fellow solid members with the caption: “I am proud”.

Pretty quickly after that, #SaveTheSociety began trending on Twitter.

Harry actor, Alex Fitzalan commented on the information as nicely by sharing some image from filming on social media.

He wrote on Instagram: “Very unhappy information this morning. Not certain what to say proper now however I wished to share some pics of my time on set for season one in every of The Society. Love you all.”

Try our lists of the finest collection on Netflix and the finest motion pictures on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information.