Netflix Cancels Turkish Original Over Censorship of a Gay Character

Netflix has canceled manufacturing of Turkish authentic ‘If Solely’ over authorities censorship of a homosexual character within the script, a supply near the streamer has confirmed.

The introduced present was to have been produced by Turkish manufacturing powerhouse Ay Yapim and has been described in promotional supplies because the story of “Reyhan who’s sad and upset in her marriage with Nadir.” Ay Yapim has declined to remark.

Turkish authorities denied permission for “If Solely” manufacturing to happen within the nation after reviewing the script, by which one of the 5 characters was homosexual. Netflix refused to vary the script and opted as an alternative to cancel manufacturing of the present, whereas paying all pre–manufacturing prices, the supply mentioned.

Ay Yapim additionally produces one other Netflix Turkey authentic, “Love 101” (pictured), which lately stirred controversy in Turkey when hypothesis started circulating on Twitter in April that a character on the present can be revealed to be homosexual, reportedly irking Turkey’s media authority. A Netflix spokesman has confirmed the present doesn’t have a homosexual character.

Off the again of “If Solely’s” cancellation, native stories in Turkey speculated that Netflix would pull all of its productions within the nation. Selection has confirmed, nonetheless, that the streaming big will proceed with different initiatives.

“Netflix stays deeply dedicated to our Turkish members and the inventive neighborhood in Turkey. We’re proud of the unimaginable expertise we work with,” the Netflix spokesperson mentioned. “We at the moment have a number of Turkish originals in manufacturing — with extra to return — and stay up for sharing these tales with our members all world wide.”

Netflix at the moment has 5 Turkish originals in varied phases of manufacturing. The streamer’s first Turkish authentic “The Protector” has been a world hit and is taken into account a game-changer in phrases of disrupting manufacturing fashions and storylines in Turkey’s TV market.