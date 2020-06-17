Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Donates $120M Million to HBCUs – Variety

Netflix chairman/CEO Reed Hastings and his spouse, Patty Quillin, are awarding $120 million to Traditionally Black Faculties and Universities in assist of scholarships — the most important single contribution by a person donor to HBCUs.

The couple are donating $40 million every to Spelman School, Morehouse School and the United Negro School Fund. The grants come after Netflix introduced it would donate $5 million to organizations devoted to creating alternatives for Black creators, Black youth and Black-owned companies, amid nationwide protests over racial injustice within the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

“We’ve supported these three extraordinary establishments for the previous few years as a result of we consider that investing within the schooling of Black youth is likely one of the finest methods to put money into America’s future,” Hastings and Quillin mentioned in a press release. “Each of us had the privilege of a fantastic schooling and we wish to assist extra college students — specifically college students of coloration — get the identical begin in life.”

Hastings and Quillin mentioned HBCUs are deprived when it comes to philanthropic giving: “Typically, white capital flows to predominantly white establishments, perpetuating capital isolation. We hope this extra $120 million donation will assist extra Black college students comply with their desires and in addition encourage extra folks to assist these establishments — serving to to reverse generations of inequity in our nation.”

Associated Tales

Hastings and Quillin have been longtime supporters of academic establishments, beginning in 1997 with their assist for faculties together with the KIPP constitution faculty community that serves largely Black and Latino college students from low-income households. In 2016, Hastings launched the Hastings Fund, a $100 million philanthropic fund for youths’ schooling. Hastings additionally has given $1 million in COVID-19 reduction assist to the Los Angeles Unified Faculty District’s LA College students Most in Want fund and $1 million to a gaggle known as One Household LA.

Hastings at the moment has a web price of about $4.eight billion, in accordance to Forbes, together with his wealth largely tied to his possession of Netflix inventory.

Earlier this month, Hastings donated $1 million to the Heart for Policing Fairness, a analysis group devoted to preventing racial bias in American legislation enforcement utilizing knowledge science. And in April, Hastings and Quillin donated $30 million to Gavi Alliance, the nonprofit immunization group began by the Invoice and Melinda Gates Basis.

Spelman mentioned it would use Hastings and Quillin’s donation to fund a 10-year scholarship named for alumna Dovey Johnson Roundtree, a civil rights and legal protection legal professional whose groundbreaking 1955 bus desegregation case helped dismantle the observe of “separate however equal.” Yearly, the reward will present 20 first-year college students full scholarships, together with tuition, and room and board. Over the following 10 years, 200 first-year college students might be in a position to attend Spelman School with a full four-year scholarship with Hastings and Quillin’s reward.

“This historic reward in response to the historic second we’re experiencing comes from two individuals who care deeply about schooling, fairness and the way forward for our nation,” Spelman president Mary Schmidt Campbell mentioned in a press release. “We’re enormously grateful for this affirmation of the significance of the work that HBCUs do to educate the following technology of Black leaders.”