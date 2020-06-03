Netflix CEO Reed Hastings Donates $1M to Police-Reform Research Group – Variety

Reed Hastings, chairman and CEO of Netflix, donated $1 million to a analysis group devoted to combating racial bias in American regulation enforcement utilizing knowledge science.

The exec’s donation to the Heart for Policing Fairness was introduced Tuesday night, amid persevering with nationwide protests over the loss of life of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died whereas in police custody.

“Nice group that has been engaged on this huge drawback for a decade,” Hastings tweeted Tuesday about his donation. He directed folks to try the TED Discuss by Phillip Atiba Goff, CEO and co-founder of the Heart for Policing Fairness, from April 2019, titled “How we will make racism a solvable drawback — and enhance policing.”

Hastings’ contribution to the group represents a small fraction of his whole internet price, which is presently estimated at $5.24 billion, per Bloomberg.

Netflix was among the many first media and leisure corporations to voice help for the Black Lives Matter motion amid rising protests over Floyd’s loss of life, which has been dominated a murder. “To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter,” Netflix stated in a Could 30 tweet. “We’ve a platform, and now we have an obligation to our Black members, workers, creators and expertise to communicate up.”

Final month, Hastings and his spouse, Patty Quillin, donated $30 million to Gavi Alliance, the nonprofit immunization group began by the Invoice and Melinda Gates Basis. Gavi Alliance says it helps fund immunization applications in lower-income international locations.

In accordance to Heart for Policing Fairness analysis, Black People are two to 4 occasions extra seemingly than than white People to have power used in opposition to them in an encounter with regulation enforcement. The org says within the final 10 years it was labored with greater than 25 police departments throughout the U.S. on “data-driven interventions.”

“We’re so proud to have @reedhastings supporting our work to reform policing,” the Heart for Policing Fairness tweeted Tuesday. “His grant of $1 million will go immediately towards serving to us empower communities to maintain regulation enforcement accountable to the values of fairness and justice.”

New York-based Heart for Policing Fairness describes itself as a “analysis and motion assume tank” that produces analysis figuring out and decreasing the causes of racial disparities in regulation enforcement. CPE’s roots date again to Stanford College’s Policing and Racial Bias Convention in 2004, led by Stanford U. Prof. Jennifer Lynn Eberhardt.

Hastings has lengthy been an lively academic philanthropist, and presently serves on the board of a number of academic organizations together with the Metropolis Fund, KIPP, and Pahara.