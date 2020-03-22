Netflix Claims Users Will Still Get HD and Ultra HD Streams Amid U.K., Europe Bandwidth Crunch — but With Lower Quality

Netflix is squeezing again video bit charges to cut back the pressure on bandwidth-stressed networks worldwide, beginning in Europe and the U.Okay.

However the firm is telling clients in affected areas that, technically talking, they’ll nonetheless be capable to stream HD and even Ultra HD content material — simply that the video can be delivered with decrease picture high quality.

Netflix is concentrating on a short lived 25% discount in total bandwidth consumption to ease overloaded networks throughout the coronavirus disaster, responding to a plea by the European Union. The corporate this week began the cutbacks in Italy and Spain, the place networks have been the toughest hit, and “we’re now deploying this throughout the remainder of Europe and the UK,” Ken Florance, Netflix’s VP of content material supply, wrote in a weblog submit Saturday night.

In response to Florance, “the motion we’ve taken maintains the total vary of video resolutions. So whether or not you paid for Ultra-Excessive Definition (UHD), Excessive Definition (HD), or Normal Definition (SD), that’s what you must proceed to get (relying on the system you’re utilizing).” To cut bandwidth utilization, Netflix for the following 30 days has “eliminated the highest-bandwidth streams,” i.e., these with the highest quality, he stated.

“If you’re notably tuned into video high quality chances are you’ll discover a really slight lower in high quality inside every decision,” Florance wrote. “But you’ll nonetheless get the video high quality you paid for.”

To some, Netflix’s clarification rings hole.

Prospects in Europe and the U.Okay. have complained that image-degraded HD and Ultra HD content material will not be the identical factor. “While I perceive why you will have lowered high quality of your streaming, why are you continue to charging folks full quantities for 4K UHD when you will have lowered the standard? Your online business ethics are improper,” Michael Knight, a VFX artist and film poster designer, stated in a tweet Sunday.

Netflix is arguing that it’s going to ship video within the decision for every format: For SD, that’s 800 x 600 pixels; HD is 1920 x 1080; and UHD is 3840 x 2160. The difficulty is that by limiting HD and UHD to less-than-optimal compression charges, video streams can have decrease image high quality, together with blurring, blockiness (pixelation) and coloration degradation.

Netflix isn’t alone in clamping down on streaming video bit charges: Others becoming a member of the EU-led trigger embrace YouTube, Amazon, Apple and Disney, which like Netflix stated it’s aiming for a 25% discount in Disney Plus bandwidth utilization for the launch within the U.Okay. and Europe beginning March 24.

In the meantime, Netflix is widening the bit-rate reductions to different areas. “On the ISP aspect, some companions in areas resembling Latin America need us to cut back our bandwidth as quickly as doable,” Florance wrote within the weblog submit, including that different broadband suppliers “need to proceed with enterprise as traditional.”

The corporate will present the identical 25% site visitors discount to web service suppliers coping with government-mandated “shelter in place” orders, per the exec. “Our objective is easy: to keep up the standard of service for our members, whereas supporting ISPs who’re going through unprecedented pressure on their networks,” Florance wrote.

(Pictured above: Netflix’s “The Crown” Season three starring Olivia Colman.)