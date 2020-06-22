Netflix confirms Lucifer season 5 release date before deleting announcement

Streaming platform Netflix left Lucifer followers devilishly confused this morning when it quietly revealed the release date for half one in all season 5, before eradicating it from the positioning.

Followers noticed a observe on the Lucifer title web page, solely seen in the event you seek for the present, which learn: “Season 5 Half 1 Coming 21 August.”

Nonetheless, the low-key announcement was shortly eliminated by the platform and is now not obtainable.

The collection, which stars Tom Ellis as satan Lucifer Morningstar, was cancelled by Fox in 2018 however swiftly picked up by Netflix for a fourth and fifth season.

Season 5 is ready to incorporate 16 episodes, together with a “bloody” musical quantity, with singer Debbie Gibson guest-starring as a controlling mom in a single episode.

Tom Ellis reportedly signed on for season six of Lucifer on the finish of Might, and though social media was rife with rumours of Ellis being changed by Ian Somerhalder final week, showrunner Ildly Modrovich laughed them off on Friday.

Netflix has not but confirmed whether or not season 5’s release date announcement was an unintentional leak or an intentional tease for followers, however both approach followers are determined for extra of the Lord of Hell.

RadioTimes.com has contacted Netflix asking for remark.

Season 4 of Lucifer is at present streaming on Netflix. The earlier three seasons can be found to look at (for now) on Amazon Prime Video.