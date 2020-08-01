Netflix confirms season 5 of Money Heist – “The heist will come to an finish!”

After a lot anticipation from followers, Netflix have introduced the heist will lastly come to an finish partly 5 of La Casa de Papel, aka Money Heist.

Sharing the information, the present’s creator and govt producer Alex Pina stated: “We’ve spent nearly a yr serious about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes.

“How to get into conditions which are irreversible for a lot of characters. The result’s the fifth half of La Casa de Papel. The battle reaches its most excessive and savage ranges, however additionally it is probably the most epic and thrilling season.”

The ultimate sequence will be shot in Spain, Denmark and Portugal.

And the present has additionally confirmed there’ll be some new additions to the solid, together with actors Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado.

Following the announcement, followers rushed to Twitter to share their views, with many happy to have The Professor, Tokyo, Helsinki and the remainder of the gang again on screens, following a really dramatic fourth season.

“To assume this masterpiece nearly received cancelled,” one wrote.

“This present and Breaking Unhealthy ship my nervousness ranges to 11. I’ve to take them in small batches, however Heist is wonderful and so pleasant to watch,” one other stated.

In the meantime one other shared a gif of the well-known Professor, performed by Álvaro Morte, with the caption: “Aaand Prof is coming to steal my coronary heart once more.”

Aaand Prof is coming to steal my coronary heart once more ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5iJG7eOTcB — Sanaa???? (@Bepannaaholic) July 31, 2020

The final sequence opened in sometimes dramatic model with one member of the gang, Nairobi (Alba Flores), combating for her life contained in the financial institution, whereas The Professor was on the run, struggling to deal with the thought that the love of his life, ex-police officer Lisbon, had been executed by the police.

Half 5 will consist of 10 episodes and begins manufacturing on three August.

Money Heist is ready to return to Netflix. In search of one thing else to watch? Try our information to the finest sequence on Netflix and finest motion pictures on Netflix, or go to our TV Information.