Netflix confirms that it will soon have ads: everything we know so far about its plan to integrate advertising on the platform

Since the beginning of the year Netflix is ​​undergoing restructuring your rates and your business. In March he announced his new idea for us to stop sharing our account and that was to make us pay more or, rather, pay an additional fee to include other users who do not live in our house in our accounts, something that it already does in some countries. of the world.

And in the spring he already announced that another strategy would be something he has been denying for years: resort to advertising to offer cheaper rates to your subscribers. Now a Netflix executive confirmed to be “talking” with potential partners to include advertising.

Therefore, the signature is talking to specialized advertising companies to get to integrate its ad system on the platform, as confirmed to The Wall Street Journal. The streaming giant wants to face the biggest loss of subscribers in a decade and the growing competition.

Google among the partner candidates

Netflix is ​​considering partner with Google, one of the most relevant players in the advertising industry online. Other candidate companies are Magnite, the largest advertising platform in the world or FreeWheel, a company belonging to Comcast, a US television and communications giant. It was a rumor now confirmed.

A company representative said that each of these companies has “different solutions”, so they must choose which one is appropriate to start developing their new strategy.

Thus, Netflix will end one of its main essences, which differentiated the platform from other formats to watch movies and series. In addition, other competing firms such as HBO already have ads and Disney + has also proposed doing so.