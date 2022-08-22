Netflix confirms the discharge date of Daggers within the again: The thriller of Glass Onion with new pictures

Netflix has introduced that the long-awaited sequel to Backstabbing, The Thriller of the Glass Onion, will likely be launched on December 23. The primary pictures and plot synopsis have additionally been shared, revealing somewhat extra about who will likely be starring along Daniel Craig in his go back position as Benoit Blanc.

The plot of Backstabbing: The Thriller of the Glass Onion starts when tech billionaire Miles Bron (performed by means of Edward Norton) invitations a chain of quirky and mysterious buddies to his personal island. It does not take lengthy sooner than somebody turns up useless, in fact, and the gang calls on Blanc to unravel the case.

The primary symbol launched (under) displays the solid sitting round a desk, with Bron at one finish and Blanc on the different. Additionally showing, regardless that nonetheless enjoying unknown characters, are Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Kate Hudson.

The primary symbol of Backstabbing: The Thriller of the Glass Onion launched by means of Netflix.

Caution: spoilers for Backstabbing forward.

Those characters gets extra out of Blanc than what enthusiasts noticed within the first Daggers within the Again in keeping with writer-director Rian Johnson. “You indisputably get to grasp him slightly higher“, stated. “Within the first, on account of how it used to be structured, Marta, the nature of Ana de Armas, used to be very a lot the protagonist.”

“To a big extent, Blanc used to be the risk. He used to be virtually the antagonist with regards to the construction of the tale, since you had been anxious, even if they were given shut, that he used to be going to get her and that he used to be going to have to offer her up on the finish.”

“So Blanc used to be all the time outdoor of our protagonist’s sphere and used to be somewhat of an enigma within the first film. Whilst there, Blanc receives a call for participation to return to this homicide thriller in this island. We meet those folks and input this global via their eyes“.

Netflix has additionally shared a have a look at the movie’s manufacturing and its Greek island environment.

Netflix purchased two Backstab sequels (The Thriller of the Glass Onion and an unannounced 3rd movie) in January of this 12 months for $450 million. Glass Onion’s reputable identify used to be published in June, however the sequel used to be first showed in February 2020 following rumors that Johnson used to be already operating on a follow-up movie.