Netflix confirms Too Hot To Handle reunion special

Too Hot To Handle will return this week for a reunion episode, Netflix has confirmed.

The special, which lands on the streaming platform this Friday, will present viewers what this season’s singles have been as much as because the relationship sequence aired, reuniting all of the contestants nearly because of coronavirus restrictions.

Too Hot To Handle: The Reunion will likely be introduced by the present’s narrator Desiree Burch and guarantees followers “contemporary updates, frisky banter and a sequence of spicy video games”.

The relationship competitors with a no-sex twist spiced up our lockdowns when it premiered on Netflix final month.

In the course of the six half sequence, we noticed ten singles seek for love in a Mexican resort with an opportunity of profitable $100,000 – nonetheless, the contestants needed to abstain from sexual exercise all through their time within the villa, with deductions constructed from the prize pot for any rule breaks.

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey had been the couple to value the group essentially the most cash, nonetheless each have revealed that they’re nonetheless collectively to at the present time.

The sequence finale noticed the remaining ten contestants break up the remaining $75,000 prize, rising as joint winners.

Too Hot To Handle: The Reunion will likely be out there on Netflix on Friday eighth Could at 8am. When you’re in search of extra to look at, take a look at our TV Information.