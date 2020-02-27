Netflix confirms Top Boy will return for another season

Netflix has introduced that gritty drug vendor drama Top Boy will be returning for a fourth season, following the collection’ 2019 revival.

The streaming big confirmed the information on Twitter, posting “Top Boy s2 is going on!!”. The fourth season is the second produced by Netflix, with the primary two collection having aired on Channel four again in 2011 and 2013 respectively and now identified on Netflix as Top Boy: Summerhouse – therefore the slightly complicated assertion.

Confirmed: Top Boy s2 is going on!! What we are able to inform you: – manufacturing begins this spring

– Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley will return (!)

– ???? — Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) February 26, 2020

Netflix additionally revealed that manufacturing will start this spring and confirmed Dushane (Ashley Walters), Sully (Kane Robinson), newcomer Jamie (Micheal Ward) and Shelley (Little Simz) will return.

In an surprising twist, season three ended with Dushane paying Jamie a go to in jail. He provided to assist safe a launch for his former rival, and even advised they staff up on the skin – which suggests the rift between Dushane and Sully might develop deeper. It was additionally revealed that addicts Sarah and Lee have been in actual fact undercover officers investigating Dushane, so there’s positively bother on the horizon for the present prime boy.

Followers have Drake to thank for the return of London’s personal reply to the Baltimore-set The Wire. The rapper professed his love for the present again in 2014, serving to to carry it to a global viewers. He was additionally instrumental in pitching the present to Netflix and has an govt producer credit score. It’s unclear what, if any, involvement he’ll have within the follow-up.

There isn’t any launch date for Top Boy season four but, however you’ll be able to watch season 1-Three on Netflix now