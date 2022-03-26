Netflix continues its trail on the planet of video video games and acquires its 3rd studio in six months

Netflix ha adquirido Boss Combat Leisurehis 3rd acquire from a sport construction studio in six months.

Boss Combat has handiest launched two video games up to now: The Dungeon Boss cell RPG and myVEGAS Bingo on line casino sport. Netflix introduced the purchase in a weblog put up, mentioning that it’s having a look ahead to including the cell developer to its crew because it continues to increase its catalog of video games to be had to subscribers.

The founders of Boss Combat remark that their “undertaking is to deliver easy, gorgeous and a laugh gaming stories to our gamers anyplace they wish to play. Netflix’s dedication to providing ad-free video games as a part of member subscriptions permits sport builders like us to concentrate on developing scrumptious video games with out being worried about monetization.“

Boss Combat is the second one studio that Netflix acquires this month, since in early March it purchased Subsequent Video games, the developer studio of a Stranger Issues cell sport. Closing September he purchased the Night time College studio, developer of Oxenfree, after mentioning in July his aim to go into sport construction.

Netflix mentioned in January that it supposed to be the “highertrade sport provider increasing its catalog of titles in 2022. Netflix started rolling out its sport provider to subscribers in November and lately has twelve video games to be had, together with Stranger Issues 3: The Recreation and Card Blast.

It’s unknown if the corporate will proceed its strategy of obtaining extra studios at some point.