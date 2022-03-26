Netflix continues shopping and acquires an expert studio in mobile games

The developers of Dungeon Boss join the streaming service, which promises that this is only the beginning.

Little by little but without rest. Netflix announced a few hours ago a new member in its family of video game development teams. This time they bought Boss Fight Entertainmenta Texas-based studio with extensive experience in proposals of all kinds, although they are best known for Dungeon Boss.

Since we started offering mobile games to our subscribers around the world just four months ago, we have been expanding the catalog little by little as we lay the groundwork for our in-house creative development team,” said Amir Rahimi, vice president of game studios at Netflix.

We aspire to build a first-rate video game studioNetflix“The mission of Boss Fight is provide simple, colorful and fun gaming experiences to our players wherever they want,” said the founders of Boss Fight Entertainment. “Netflix’s commitment to offer ad-free games as part of the subscription allows game developers like us to focus on creating fun experiences without worrying about monetization. We couldn’t be happier to be working together with Netflix at this early stage as we continue to do what we’re passionate about and help shape the future of gaming on Netflix.”

“We are taking the first steps to create great gaming experiences that will be included in your Netflix subscription. Thanks to the agreements with developers around the world, the hiring of the best professionals and acquisitions like this, we aspire to build a video game studio top notch, capable of offer a wide variety of original and wildly engaging titles— without ads or in-app purchases — to our hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world,” adds Amir Rahimi in the press release.

In this way, we can expect more movements from Netflix after announcing a few months ago the purchase of the studio behind Stranger Things and The Walking Dead mobile games, as well as the signing of a PlayStation veteran. On the other hand, a few days ago the landing of three new titles on Netflix was confirmed.

