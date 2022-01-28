Netflix corrects a serious error in the Spanish dubbing that had infuriated fans for altering a conversation with a sexual undertone

‘Arcane’ was one of the great television surprises of last year. A priori, there were few who trusted this prequel to the ‘League of Legends’ franchise, something that probably helped make its impact much greater. However, some fans of the series were quick to detect a serious error in the Spanish dubbing that Netflix has finally corrected.

Eliminating a flirt

The glitch in question is found in the fifth episode of the series, in a scene where Vi and Caitlyn visit a brothel. At a certain moment, we can see Caitlyn flirting with another woman and in the original version of the series it says “I’ve only ever imagined the gardens. This is all I’ve seen“, which would translate as “I had only imagined the gardens. That’s all I’ve seen“, but in the first version of the dub we listened the next:

“I like gardeners. men in general“

The question remained to what extent there was some kind of malice behind that change, since it completely altered the meaning of the scene. It almost seemed like he wanted to remove any sexual subtext from the scene. There were not a few people who complained and finally that moment in question has been re-dubbed:

(O_O)/ we did it!!!

It seems like whining for months to get them to redub the gardeners scene HAS PAID and they’ve brilliantly re-translated and dubbed it. THANK YOU Arcane dubbing team for listening to us, I won’t give the fuss again <3 pic.twitter.com/cWzG0L7Vty – Croquette Mom (@ArrietartOp) January 26, 2022

“I could only imagine what the gardens were like, and now I don’t see more than that”

A much tighter translation of what is said in the original version of the episode. From Netflix they have not announced the change, but through social networks is something that has been detected and celebrated.

By the way, the Spanish dubbing is not the only one that had a strange change at that time, since, as a Reddit user pointed out, in the version in Mandarin the following is heard: “I’ve been here several times and I’ve never seen anyone decent, so as soon as I saw you, I felt like I found a treasure.“. Curious that here it has been to go even further with the flirtation…