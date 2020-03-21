Netflix Creates $100 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund

Netflix has created a $100 million reduction fund to assist members of the inventive group who’ve been left unemployed and and not using a technique to earn an earnings throughout the coronavirus disaster. The streaming large stated the majority of the funds will go towards supporting laid-off crew members.

“The COVID-19 disaster is devastating for a lot of industries, together with the inventive group. Virtually all tv and movie manufacturing has now ceased globally — leaving a whole lot of 1000’s of crew and forged with out jobs,” Netflix’s chief content material officer Ted Sarandos stated in an announcement. “These embody electricians, carpenters and drivers, a lot of whom are paid hourly wages and work on a project-to-project foundation. This group has supported Netflix via the great instances, and we need to assist them via these exhausting instances, particularly whereas governments are nonetheless determining what financial help they may present.”

The transfer comes because the leisure trade is grappling with mass unemployment. Some 120,00zero crew members have misplaced their jobs for the reason that an infection price started spiking and manufacturing floor to a halt. Guilds and unions comparable to IATSE and SAG-AFTRA have been urgent the federal and native governments for assist as their members face a stark financial actuality.

Moreover, $15 million of the Netflix fund will go to 3rd events and non-profits that supply emergency reduction to out-of-work crew and forged in nations the place there’s a big manufacturing base. Of that, Netflix stated it should donate $1 million every to the SAG-AFTRA COVID-19 Catastrophe Fund, the Movement Image & Tv Fund, and the Actors Fund Emergency Help within the U.S., in addition to $1 million between the AFC and Fondation des Artistes. Sarandos stated the corporate can be working with trade organizations to bolster reduction efforts in Europe, Latin America and Asia, the place a lot of its films and reveals are shot.

Netflix may also take a look at tasks it was on manufacturing on when filming was suspended to find out if varied crew members and staff want help.

“What’s occurring is unprecedented,” Sarandos stated. “We’re solely as sturdy because the folks we work with and Netflix is lucky to have the ability to assist these hardest hit in our trade via this difficult time.”