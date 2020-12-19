Netflix Delaying ‘The Gray Man’ Production Amid Surging COVID-19 Cases

Netflix is delaying the beginning of manufacturing of the Chris Evans-Ryan Gosling thriller “The Gray Man” — which had been scheduled for mid-January — amid issues concerning the current surge in COVID-19 circumstances in California.

Netflix had no remark. Sources near the manufacturing mentioned Friday that the indefinite pause stems from an abundance of warning that’s pushed by the comparatively excessive numbers required to launch manufacturing at a time when California has seen report highs of recent circumstances in current days. Units had been beneath building within the Lengthy Seashore space of southern Los Angeles County.

The California State Movie Fee introduced in August that “Gray Man” had been chosen for a $20 million manufacturing tax credit score allocation in what was by far the biggest quantity unveiled among the many $50 million in conditional allocations for 9 movie initiatives.

“The Gray Man,” introduced in July, relies on a collection of best-sellers from Mark Greaney. Gosling will painting an ex-CIA operative who turns into a killer for rent and is pursued by a former colleague, performed by Evans. Joe and Anthony Russo are directing and producing by their AGBO firm with a price range within the $200 million vary, one of many largest ever for a Netflix function.

Joe Russo is the author with a polish by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who’re co-presidents of story at AGBO and the writers on “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity Wars.” The movie might be produced by AGBO’s Russo brothers and Mike Larocca, together with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum.

