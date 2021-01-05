Netflix Developing a Sequel to Robert Rodriguez’s ‘We Can Be Heroes’

Netflix is creating a sequel to Robert Rodriguez’s newly launched superhero pic “We Can Be Heroes.”

The film, which attracts from the younger heroes within the director’s “Spy Youngsters” franchise and “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl,” follows the kids of Earth’s superheroes, whose dad and mom have been kidnapped by alien invaders. The kids are left with no selection however to work collectively to save their dad and mom and the world.

Rodriguez, a veteran of superhero motion pictures starring kids, lately directed “Alita: Battle Angel,” in addition to “Sin Metropolis” and its follow-up, “Sin Metropolis: A Dame to Kill for.” Together with Rodriguez, “We Can Be Heroes” was produced by Racer Max and government produced by Ben Ormand. The film hails from Double R Productions.

“We Can Be Heroes” stars a strong ensemble of Yaya Gosselin, Adriana Barraza, Boyd Holbrook, Pedro Pascal and Christian Slater. Sung Kang, Christopher McDonald, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lyon Daniels, Andy Walken, Hala Finley, Lotus Blossom, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar and Nathan Blair Vivien Blair additionally make appearances.

The announcement was made together with Netflix’s vacation viewership numbers. In accordance to the streamer, the film, which debuted on Christmas, contributed to record-breaking viewership throughout Christmas week. Between Dec. 25 and Dec. 31, the title recorded first place on the highest 10 children total record in 88 out of 93 nations, and reached the highest 10 for all movies in all nations throughout the globe. “We Can Be Heroes” can also be projected to have 44 million households select to watch in its first 28 days.